Kennedy Wilson : Renews $500 Million Revolving Credit Facility

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Kennedy-Wilson, Inc. has extended its existing $500 million unsecured corporate revolving credit facility with a global group of nine banks. The credit facility has a maturity date of March 25, 2024, which may be extended two times, in six-month increments. The facility currently has no outstanding balance.

Loans under the extended credit facility bear interest at a rate equal to LIBOR plus a spread of 1.75% to 2.50%, compared to a spread of 1.75% to 2.75% previously. The aggregate amount of the line of credit may be increased, not to exceed $1 billion.

Bank of America, N.A. will serve as administrative agent for the revolving credit facility. BofA Securities, Inc. acted as joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner, and U.S. Bank National Association served as joint lead arranger.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management’s current expectations, are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results or performance may differ materially and adversely from the results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

