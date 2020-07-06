Log in
Kennedy Wilson : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

07/06/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Company to hold conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter financial results

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after the market closes. The company will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss results at 7:00 a.m. PT/ 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

The direct dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 340-4761 for U.S. callers and +1 (412) 717-9616 for international callers.

A replay of the call will be available for one week beginning one hour after the live call and can be accessed at (877) 344-7529 for U.S. callers and +1 (412) 317-0088 for international callers. The passcode for the replay is 10145822.

The webcast will be available at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/kw200806VjQJRuTu.html.

A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the original webcast on the Company’s investor relations web site for three months.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

KW-IR


© Business Wire 2020
