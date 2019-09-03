Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc    KW

KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC

(KW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kennedy Wilson : Announces Dividend of $0.21 Per Common Share for Third Quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) today announced that the company will pay a dividend of $0.21 per share to common shareholders of record as of September 30, 2019 with a payment date of October 3, 2019. This quarterly dividend equates to an annual dividend of $0.84 per common share.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate both on our own and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., UK, and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

KW-IR

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management’s current expectations, are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results or performance may differ materially and adversely from the results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS IN
06:01aKENNEDY WILSON : Announces Dividend of $0.21 Per Common Share for Third Quarter ..
BU
08/29KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
08/14Ireland's Green REIT real estate fund sells for 1.34 billion euros
RE
08/01KENNEDY WILSON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07/31KENNEDY-WILSON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
07/31KENNEDY WILSON : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/31Green REIT narrows buyout field to one
RE
07/08KENNEDY WILSON : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
06/30Green REIT narrows buyout field to four - Sunday Times
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 658 M
EBIT 2019 62,1 M
Net income 2019 19,2 M
Debt 2019 5 887 M
Yield 2019 4,05%
P/E ratio 2019 262x
P/E ratio 2020 -55,2x
EV / Sales2019 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 13,5x
Capitalization 2 990 M
Chart KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 26,90  $
Last Close Price 20,98  $
Spread / Highest target 57,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. McMorrow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mary L. Ricks President & Director
Justin Enbody Chief Financial Officer
Cathy Hendrickson Independent Director
Jerry R. Solomon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC15.47%2 990
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.79%39 906
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.46%34 647
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.64%27 883
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-30.15%27 654
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD2.19%26 715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group