Kennedy Wilson : Sells the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe for $120 Million

Company also sells hotel portfolio in the United Kingdom for $54 million
Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) announced
today the sale of the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe for $120 million. In
December, the company also sold a portfolio of hotels located across the
U.K. for $54 million. A cash profit of $73 million to Kennedy Wilson was
generated over the lifetime of the two investments.
Kennedy Wilson and its partner acquired the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe’s
170 hotel rooms, 23 condominiums and 3.4-acre development parcel in 2012
for $74 million and have since solidified the resort as one of the most
upscale destinations in Northern California. The company also completed
the sellout of all 23 condominium units at The Ritz-Carlton Residences
in 2016 for a total gross sales price of approximately $50 million.
“We saw a tremendous opportunity to acquire this iconic luxury hotel
property from a group of lenders at a significant discount to
replacement cost in 2012, and with a focus on enhancing amenities and
operational performance, we have repositioned the Ritz-Carlton, Lake
Tahoe as a leading resort in one of the country’s most popular tourist
destinations,” said William J. McMorrow, Chairman and CEO of Kennedy
Wilson. “The sales of the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe and the U.K. hotel
portfolio enable us to tap into the value we’ve created and to continue
recycling capital into other strategic investment opportunities.”
Since 2012, Kennedy Wilson grew the ADR by 63% and revenue per available
room by 100% at the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe through a series of capital
and operational improvements, including expanded culinary and wellness
offerings, enhanced outdoor attractions, children’s activities and
summer programming.
In 2017, the company debuted Lake Club, a new multi-level dining and bar
facility that helped transform the hotel from a primarily winter resort
into a year-round destination. The Lake Club provides guests direct
access to the lake with an expansive lawn that extends to the water’s
edge and a private boat pier offering summer recreational activities.
In December, the Company sold the remainder of a loan portfolio backed
by six hotels totaling 864 rooms located in the United Kingdom. Kennedy
Wilson initially acquired the loans secured by eight hotels in 2015.
With the help of a receivership structure, tenant surrender and asset
management strategies and a structured sales process, the company
realized a 45% return on cost over the life of the investment.
About Kennedy Wilson
Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a global real estate investment company. We
own, operate, and invest in real estate both on our own and through our
investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office
properties located in the Western U.S., UK, and Ireland.
For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.
