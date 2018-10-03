Kennedy Wilson : and Partners Acquire 113 Million, Six-Acre, Mixed-Use Development Site in Ireland

Visionary Campus Development in Dublin’s North Docks to Deliver
Significant New Apartments and Office Space
Global real estate investment company Kennedy
Wilson (NYSE: KW), alongside its joint venture partners, AXA
Investment Managers – Real Assets (“AXA IM – Real Assets”), and Cain
International, have acquired one of the last remaining mixed-use
development sites in Dublin’s thriving North Docks. City Block 3 (“CB3”)
totals 5.9 acres and will include the development of PRS (private rented
sector) and office accommodation.
The acquisition was completed through two purchases from David Carson of
Deloitte, acting as Receiver on behalf of the National Asset Management
Agency (“NAMA”), for a total price of €113 million in separate ventures
between AXA IM – Real Assets, a global leader in real asset investments
and the leading(1) real estate portfolio and asset manager in
Europe, acting on behalf of its clients, and Cain International, a
diversified real estate company investing in both debt and equity in the
UK, the US and Europe. Kennedy Wilson’s ownership in CB3 is 50%, with an
initial equity investment of €68 million. Kennedy Wilson will act as the
development and asset manager of the property.
Kennedy Wilson and AXA IM - Real Assets acquired the 3.6-acre
residential component of the development site through their Irish PRS
joint venture, with planning permission already in place. The site
benefits from its proximity to existing projects at North Bank and
Liffey Trust which, when combined with the potential new apartments at
CB3, will provide in excess of 650 units at this important city centre
location.
Separately, Kennedy Wilson and Cain International, through a 50/50 joint
venture, acquired the adjoining 2.3-acre commercial component of the
development site, with planning permission for over 300,000 square foot
of Grade A office space.
CB3 comprises an entire city block (fronting Mayor Street Upper,
Castleforbes Road, Sheriff Street Upper and New Wapping Street) and is
walking distance to both local amenities and significant transport
links. The land also benefits from being in the Strategic Development
Zone (SDZ), which facilitates the regeneration of the area.
Dublin’s PRS and office markets are underpinned by Ireland’s position as
one of the fastest growing economies in Europe. With 74,700 new jobs
added in the last year along with strong net immigration, office take-up
tracking is 75% above its 10-year average. Dublin PRS vacancy is at a
record low of 1.4%, buoyed by a continued strong demand for city-centre
apartments.
Peter Collins, President of Kennedy Wilson Europe, said: “Our
development plans for CB3 will bring the next visionary, city-centre,
mixed-used campus to Dublin, following the ongoing success at our iconic
Capital Dock development on the South Docks. We are confident in our
ability bring forward this major new scheme for Dublin, given the
breadth of our local development experience. We are excited to be
growing our Irish PRS joint venture with AXA IM – Real Assets as well as
partnering with Cain International, an experienced global investor, to
deliver another leading project for the city and its residents.”
John O’Driscoll, European Head of Transactions at AXA IM - Real
Assets, added: “This investment adds to our existing high quality
Irish residential portfolio held in joint venture with Kennedy Wilson.
The Irish economy remains one of the strongest performing in Europe and
the residential real estate market is further underpinned by structural
demographic changes. We are excited about the potential of the
well-located City Block 3 site and view it as highly complementary to
the other assets in the portfolio.”
Richard Pilkington, Managing Principal at Cain International, said:
“We are very excited to partner with Kennedy Wilson on our first
investment in Ireland. With its strong economic growth, high occupier
demand and low Grade A vacancy, Dublin is an attractive market for
commercial real estate investment. As one of the last remaining
mixed-use development sites in the city’s vibrant North Docks area, this
project is particularly special and we look forward to combining our
expertise with the Kennedy Wilson team’s impressive track record to
create a truly exceptional workplace.”
(1)Source: INREV/ANREV Fund Manager Survey –
May 2018 – in terms of assets under management
About Kennedy Wilson
Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a global real estate investment company. We
own, operate, and invest in real estate both on our own and through our
investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office
properties located in the Western U.S., UK, and Ireland.
For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.
KW-IR
About Cain International
-
Cain International is a diversified real estate company investing in
debt and equity opportunities in the UK, the US and mainland Europe
-
Since its formation in 2014, Cain International has invested over $3bn
across a wide-ranging portfolio, including $2.3bn of debt financing
and $800m of equity across 1.8m square feet of office and retail
space, as well as 7,000 residential units and 7,000 hotel keys
-
Its awards include Financier of the Year at the Property Week Property
Awards 2015, Residential Financier of the Year at the RESI Awards
2016, Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2017 Property Awards and Real
Estate Capital’s 2017 Development Financing of the Year
-
A portfolio company of Eldridge Industries, Cain International is led
by CEO Jonathan Goldstein, and its UK and European equity investment
team is led by Managing Principal Richard Pilkington
Further information is available at www.cainint.com
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are
“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal
securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that
reflect our management’s current expectations, are based on assumptions
that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks.
Accordingly, our actual results or performance may differ materially and
adversely from the results or performance expressed or implied by these
forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our
control. For example, we may not be able to finance our development
projects on terms we consider attractive or complete them on time or at
budget, and our property portfolio may not perform as expected.
Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these statements, which speak
only as of the date of this press release. We assume no duty to update
the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
