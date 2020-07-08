Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kentucky First Federal Bancorp    KFFB

KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP

(KFFB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

HAZARD, Ky. and FRANKFORT, Ky. and DANVILLE, Ky. and LANCASTER, Ky., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (Nasdaq: KFFB) the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, Kentucky and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Frankfort, Kentucky, announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on August 17, 2020, to shareholders of record on July 31, 2020.  Tony Whitaker, Chairman of the Company, stated that the Board of Directors determined that the payment of the dividend was appropriate in light of the Company’s capital position and financial condition.

This press release may contain statements that are forward-looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995 or the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including, but not limited to, real estate values, the impact of interest rates on financing, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the Company and the ability of First Federal MHC to waive dividends and changes in the securities markets. Accordingly, actual results may differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that results expressed therein will be achieved.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is the parent company of First Federal Savings and Loan Association, which operates one banking office in Hazard, Kentucky and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, which operates six banking offices in Kentucky, including three in Frankfort, two in Danville, and one in Lancaster. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are traded on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol KFFB. At June 30, 2020, the Company had approximately 8,252,215 shares outstanding of which approximately 57.29% was held by First Federal MHC.

Contact:         
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
Don Jennings, President                        
Clay Hulette, Vice President                
(502) 223-1638

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BAN
01:25pKentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend
GL
05/14KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
05/04KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : Releases Earnings
AQ
04/29KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/21KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
04/17KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend
AQ
02/14KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
02/03KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
01/31KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9,67 M - -
Net income 2019 0,81 M - -
Net Debt 2019 49,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 80,6x
Yield 2019 5,10%
Capitalization 54,9 M 54,9 M -
EV / Sales 2018 10,6x
EV / Sales 2019 12,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Don D. Jennings President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Tony D. Whitaker Chairman
R. Clay Hulette Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
William D. Gorman Independent Director
Walter G. Ecton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP-14.20%55
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.77%281 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.50%271 189
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.53%213 417
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.67%199 626
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.91%146 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group