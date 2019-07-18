Keppel : 2Q Net Profit Falls 39% to S$153.4 Million

By Wong Yi Wei

Singapore rig-builder Keppel Corp. (BN4.SG) said second-quarter net profit fell 39% on year due to the absence of a one-off gain from sales of its property projects.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 153.4 million Singapore dollars (US$112.7 million) compared with S$249.1 million a year ago, Keppel said. The results were below market expectations. A FactSet consensus estimated second-quarter net profit to come in at S$171 million.

Revenue for the quarter rose 17% to S$1.78 billion.

For the first half, net profit was S$356 million, while revenue was S$3.32 billion.

Write to Wong Yi Wei at yiwei.wong@wsj.com