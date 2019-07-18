Log in
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

(KPLM)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Keppel : 2Q Net Profit Falls 39% to S$153.4 Million

07/18/2019 | 06:08am EDT

By Wong Yi Wei

Singapore rig-builder Keppel Corp. (BN4.SG) said second-quarter net profit fell 39% on year due to the absence of a one-off gain from sales of its property projects.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 153.4 million Singapore dollars (US$112.7 million) compared with S$249.1 million a year ago, Keppel said. The results were below market expectations. A FactSet consensus estimated second-quarter net profit to come in at S$171 million.

Revenue for the quarter rose 17% to S$1.78 billion.

For the first half, net profit was S$356 million, while revenue was S$3.32 billion.

Write to Wong Yi Wei at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 6 975 M
EBIT 2019 951 M
Net income 2019 942 M
Debt 2019 5 952 M
Yield 2019 3,51%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,60x
EV / Sales2020 2,30x
Capitalization 12 175 M
Chart KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Keppel Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,96  SGD
Last Close Price 6,70  SGD
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chin Hua Loh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Hon Chew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Tong General Manager-Group Information Systems
Heng Tan Tow Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED12.98%8 943
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL27.63%127 020
3M COMPANY-8.33%97 439
SIEMENS AG2.36%89 029
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY37.12%88 167
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS21.12%47 847
