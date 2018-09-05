Keppel : Bay Tower to become Singapore’s first Super Low-Energy High-Rise Existing Commercial Building

Keppel Land has been awarded a grant of up to $1.28 million by the BCA to implement new and emerging technologies at the Green Mark Platinum-certified Keppel Bay Tower. The technologies will reduce its annual energy consumption by 20% and will make the development Singapore's first Super Low-Energy High-Rise Existing Commercial Building.

Keppel Land Limited (Keppel Land), in collaboration with the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore (BCA), will be incorporating five new and emerging energy efficient technologies in Keppel Bay Tower, where the headquarters of Keppel Corporation is based.

The five technologies that will be piloted at Keppel Bay Tower include a high efficiency air distribution system, a revolutionary cooling tower water management system, integrated sensor technology to optimise fresh air intake, smart lighting solutions as well as an intelligent building control system. This will be the first time that any of these technologies, selected from the BCA-Keppel Land Joint Challenge Call launched last year, are implemented in a development in Singapore. In addition, Keppel Land will also explore opportunities to collaborate with Envision, a global leading smart energy management company, to further improve the energy efficiency of Keppel Bay Tower.

Mr Ng Ooi Hooi, President (Singapore) at Keppel Land, said, 'As a leading green developer, Keppel Land is committed to creating properties that harmonise with the environment. To improve the environmental performance of our buildings, we leverage technology and seek to push boundaries in the bid to shape a more sustainable future.

'We are excited to be piloting these new and emerging technologies at Keppel Bay Tower, with a view to replicate the implementation of these technologies to rejuvenate other commercial buildings.'

Keppel Land has been awarded a grant of up to $1.28 million from the BCA for this pilot programme. With the completion of the pilot, estimated to be by July 2020, the Company expects to decrease the annual energy consumption of Keppel Bay Tower from about 145 kilowatt hour (kWh)/m2 per year to 115 kWh/m2 per year1. This is a 20% improvement from its current annual energy consumption. Keppel Land is working with the BCA to certify Keppel Bay Tower under the new Green Mark for Super Low Energy and make the development Singapore's first Super Low-Energy High-Rise Existing Commercial Building.

Keppel Land will implement the technologies in certain parts of the 18-storey building, which will allow Keppel Bay Tower to yield estimated overall annual energy savings of approximately 1.5 million kWh. This is equivalent to the amount of energy required to power more than 250 five-room HDB flats in Singapore for one year. Keppel Land also estimates it can achieve annual water savings of about 7,000m3, which is equivalent to the amount of water in three Olympic-size swimming pools. These savings in energy and water translate to cost savings of approximately $250,000 annually.

If the technologies are applied to the entire building, the annual energy consumption of Keppel Bay Tower is estimated to be further reduced to 92 kWh/m2 per year.

Mr Tan Tian Chong, BCA's Deputy Managing Director, Built Environment Research and Innovation Institute, said, 'We are heartened that developers like Keppel Land are exemplifying their leadership in environmental sustainability through embracing technological innovations to achieve super low energy buildings, a term we have coined for greater energy efficiency and lower energy consumption in buildings. We hope that such projects, in this case retrofitting an existing building to make it super low energy, will spread greater awareness and demonstrate to the industry several innovative and viable solutions to achieve super low energy. BCA is glad to be part of this exciting journey and providing funding support under the Green Buildings Innovation Cluster programme. We look forward to the successful implementation of such technologies in Keppel Bay Tower and in other buildings.'

1 The estimated annual energy consumption of Keppel Bay Tower is within the Top Quartile of large office buildings in the BCA Building Energy Benchmarking Report 2017

About the BCA-Keppel Land Joint Challenge Call

In June 2017, BCA and Keppel Land jointly launched an inaugural challenge call to crowd source potential technological solutions to improve the energy efficiency of Keppel Bay Tower. 53 proposals were received from Singapore and overseas companies, including multinational corporations, research institutions and starts-ups.

Selected technologies

The technologies that were chosen to be implemented in Keppel Bay Tower satisfy the criteria set by Keppel Land and BCA, including technological novelty, cost effectiveness, ease of implementation and application, as well as scalability. They also have to be new, emerging technologies which would result in energy savings of at least 20% better than the best-in-class technology currently available in the market.

The five new and emerging technologies that will be implemented in Keppel Bay Tower are:

Intelligent building control system

The smart building management system, which will be implemented throughout the entire building, uses a simulation model together with available building data for energy optimisation, predictive maintenance and fault detection. This technology employs a high precision physics-based simulation engine that utilises high computing capability, coupled with machine learning and artificial intelligence ability, to improve data analytics and control. This will reduce the downtime and resources required for Keppel Land to maintain and operate the development.

Smart lighting system

The smart lighting system utilises occupancy sensors which will allow seamless transition in lighting levels according to building occupancy. The fully-autonomous system will be implemented in seven levels of the building.

High efficiency air distribution system

This air handling unit fan is about 25% more energy efficient than best-in-class technology. The fan is expected to run at a lower noise level, resulting in better indoor environment quality for building occupants. This will be implemented on one level of the building.

Cooling tower water management system

This system incorporates a patented solution which dissolves existing scales (build-up of solids/sediment) and prevents further scale formation. It also removes dissolved oxygen, creating an alkaline environment for better corrosion control. The system will also automatically disinfect water to prevent algae and bacteria, thereby eliminating the need for chemical treatment. The amount of blow-down water (water that is drained to remove mineral build-up) discharged is hence substantially reduced, resulting in significant water savings. This system will be implemented throughout the entire building.

Integrated sensor technology to optimise fresh air intake

This system utilises integrated sensors to optimise fresh air intake based on indoor activities. Besides energy savings, it will also result in better thermal comfort and indoor environmental quality for building occupants. This intelligent system, with machine learning capability, will be implemented on one level of the building.

