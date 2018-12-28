Log in
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Keppel : China Unit Gets Residential Land Site in Chengdu for CNY889.7 Million

12/28/2018 | 11:02am CET

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Keppel Corp. Ltd. (BN4.SG) Friday said its unit in China has won a 4.7 hectare residential land site in the Chengdu Tianfu New Area for 889.7 million Chinese yuan (US$130 million) in a government land tender.

Keppel will build 864 high apartments on the site with local partners, the Singapore conglomerate said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange. The Tianfu New Area is a state-level development zone in China's Sichuan Province.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

