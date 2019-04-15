Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Keppel Corporation Limited    KPLM   SG1U68934629

KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

(KPLM)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Keppel : Infrastructure led consortium secures $52.5m Jurong Island pipelines project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 07:03pm EDT

Pipenet Pte Ltd (Pipenet), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd (Keppel Infrastructure), as a lead consortium partner together with Asia Projects Engineering Pte Ltd, has secured a contract to design and build two 48' crude oil pipelines and ancillary facilities along parts of Banyan Drive, Banyan Avenue and the Jurong Island Highway that will facilitate pipeline connection to the Jurong Rock Caverns on Jurong Island, Singapore.

Through an open tender, JTC Corporation (JTC) awarded the $52.5m contract to the consortium. The project is slated for completion in end 2020. The addition of these pipelines will facilitate the transportation of crude oil between the Jurong Rock Caverns and its users.

Earlier this year in January, JTC awarded Pipenet a separate contract to design, build and operate pipe racks on Jurong Island that would facilitate pipeline connection to the Jurong Rock Caverns. Construction of these pipe racks is already underway, scheduled to be completed in early 2020, allowing Pipenet to concurrently execute the latest awarded pipelines project in an efficient and timely manner.

Currently, Pipenet owns and operates an extensive pipeline corridor network which is strategically located on the island, with the majority stretch running along the Jurong Island Highway. The existing corridor connects the Merbau region to the Banyan and Tembusu regions on Jurong Island, and runs through the chemical cluster at the Sakra region.

The above transaction will not have any material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible asset per share of Keppel Corporation Limited for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

- End -

About Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd

Keppel Infrastructure is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited, a leading mainboard listed conglomerate in Singapore.

Keppel Infrastructure drives the Group's strategy to invest in, own and operate competitive energy and infrastructure solutions and services. While tapping the expertise of its environmental engineering and technology, Keppel Infrastructure will continue growing its integrated power and gas business as well as its environmental and energy efficiency businesses.

About Pipenet Pte Ltd

Pipenet is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure, providing pipe corridor rental services to companies with the need to transport chemical feedstock and products on the island. Through the use of service corridor, customers would be able to reduce initial start-up costs, optimise land usage and lower transportation costs of raw materials and products.

Pipenet is also able to offer a portfolio of utilities services, such as steam, de-mineralised water, fire-fighting water and other support services to companies on the island.

About Asia Projects Engineering Pte Ltd

Asia Projects Engineering is a 100% Japanese owned company (by Kyudenko South East Asia and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems), a leading EPC and maintenance company serving diversified industries which include Power, Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Utility, District Cooling, Renewables and Infrastructures Industries.

For more information, please contact:

Media
 Mr Ang Lai Lee
Assistant General Manager
Group Corporate Communications
Keppel Corporation Limited
Tel: +65 6413 6427
Email: lailee.ang@kepcorp.com 		Investor Relations
Ms Ivana Chua
Assistant General Manager
Group Corporate Communications
Keppel Corporation Limited
Tel: +65 6413 6436
Email: ivana.chua@kepcorp.com

Disclaimer

Keppel Corporation Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 23:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
07:03pKEPPEL : Infrastructure led consortium secures $52.5m Jurong Island pipelines pr..
PU
07:23aKEPPEL : Infrastructure Trust Unaudited Results for the First Quarter Ended 31 M..
PU
06:33aKEPPEL : FueLNG achieves Singapore's 100th LNG bunkering operation
PU
04/14KEPPEL : completes first LNG cargo import from North America
PU
04/12KEPPEL : and DNV GL team up to promote LNG as a ship fuel
AQ
04/11KEPPEL : delivers world's first EU Stage V dredger
AQ
04/10KEPPEL : Work Starts on Singapore`s Autonomous Tug
AQ
04/10KEPPEL : delivers world's first EU Stage V dredger
PU
04/09KEPPEL : to develop its first autonomous vessel for operations in Singapore
PU
04/01KEPPEL : Acquires Stake in leading EV Battery Businesses for $50m
AQ
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 6 626 M
EBIT 2019 990 M
Net income 2019 981 M
Debt 2019 5 423 M
Yield 2019 3,81%
P/E ratio 2019 12,20
P/E ratio 2020 10,48
EV / Sales 2019 2,64x
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
Capitalization 12 038 M
Chart KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Keppel Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 7,87  SGD
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chin Hua Loh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Hon Chew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Tong General Manager-Group Information Systems
Heng Tan Tow Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED11.47%8 955
3M COMPANY14.11%122 971
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL22.97%117 195
SIEMENS6.65%98 380
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY18.89%79 432
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS23.45%50 453
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About