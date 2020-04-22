Log in
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

(BN4)
  Report
News 
News

Keppel-Led Consortium Wins S$1.5 Billion Contract to Build Waste-to-Energy Facility in Singapore

04/22/2020

By Ben Otto

A consortium led by Keppel Corp. has secured a contract to build a waste-to-energy facility in Singapore valued at 1.5 billion Singapore dollars (US$1.05 billion), the companies said Wednesday.

Keppel Infastructure, the environmental-engineering arm of the Singapore-based conglomerate, will design and build the facility along with a unit of China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. and the marine arm of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., the companies said in a joint statement.

A unit of Keppel Infrastructure will have a 48% share of the project. Beijing-based China Harbour Engineering, a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Co., will have a 31% share, while the ST Engineering unit will have 21%.

The facility, slated for completion in 2024, will generate electricity for a waste-management plant, the companies said. The companies will also construct a materials-recovery facility capable of sorting metals, paper, cardboard and plastics.

The contract isn't expected to have a material impact on tangible assets or earnings of Keppel and ST Engineering in the current financial year, the companies said.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED -0.19% 5.22 End-of-day quote.-0.95%
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.35% 5.68 End-of-day quote.0.35%
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 1.49% 3.41 End-of-day quote.1.79%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 7 782 M
EBIT 2020 958 M
Net income 2020 862 M
Debt 2020 9 167 M
Yield 2020 3,86%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,51x
EV / Sales2021 2,31x
Capitalization 10 335 M
Chart KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Keppel Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,35  SGD
Last Close Price 5,67  SGD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chin Hua Loh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Hon Chew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Tong General Manager-Group Information Systems
Khirn Hai Yeo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED0.35%7 223
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.42%93 362
3M COMPANY-19.72%81 474
SIEMENS AG-33.46%67 088
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-41.94%56 644
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-15.51%48 190
