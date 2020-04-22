Keppel-Led Consortium Wins S$1.5 Billion Contract to Build Waste-to-Energy Facility in Singapore

By Ben Otto



A consortium led by Keppel Corp. has secured a contract to build a waste-to-energy facility in Singapore valued at 1.5 billion Singapore dollars (US$1.05 billion), the companies said Wednesday.

Keppel Infastructure, the environmental-engineering arm of the Singapore-based conglomerate, will design and build the facility along with a unit of China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. and the marine arm of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., the companies said in a joint statement.

A unit of Keppel Infrastructure will have a 48% share of the project. Beijing-based China Harbour Engineering, a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Co., will have a 31% share, while the ST Engineering unit will have 21%.

The facility, slated for completion in 2024, will generate electricity for a waste-management plant, the companies said. The companies will also construct a materials-recovery facility capable of sorting metals, paper, cardboard and plastics.

The contract isn't expected to have a material impact on tangible assets or earnings of Keppel and ST Engineering in the current financial year, the companies said.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com