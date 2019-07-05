Keppel : M1 hosts 650 children for an exclusive preview of KURIOS by Cirque du Soleil

Young circus fans from M1's adopted charities enjoyed an unforgettable night previewing Cirque du Soleil's dazzling new production ahead of the official opening

M1 Limited (M1), which first introduced Singaporeans to the captivating and fascinating world of Cirque du Soleil, is celebrating its 20-year partnership with the Canadian phenomenon by bringing KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities to Singapore.

Opening today, KURIOS is set to draw in crowds but 650 children and youth had the privilege to catch the show first at an exclusive sneak preview. Hosted by M1, young beneficiaries from the M1's adopted charities enjoyed a spectacular evening on Thursday, 4 July under Cirque du Soleil's brand new white-and-grey Big Top at Bayfront Avenue, next to Marina Bay Sands.

The dazzling show transported children from Beyond Social Services, Brahm Centre, Children-At-Risk Empowerment Association (CARE), and the M1 Students Support Fund into a magical world featuring hidden realms, otherworldly characters and astonishing acrobatics, helping M1 in its mission to make a difference.

M1 is the presenting sponsor for KURIOS, Cirque du Soleil's sixth production under the Big Top to be staged in Singapore with M1 as the presenting sponsor, after Saltimbanco in 2000, Alegria in 2002, Quidam in 2005, Totem in 2015, and Kooza in 2017.

'Our children have been looking forward to this show with great anticipation and excitement. We are most grateful to M1 for journeying with CARE since 2002, supporting our youth with rich learning opportunities and making this an inspiring experience for every child. These opportunities have been greatly instrumental in shaping our children's lives and widening their perspectives. M1's support sends a clear message that the community cares and this has positively impacted their lives,' said Ms Adelyn Poh, Co-Founder, Director of Enterprise, CARE Singapore.

'M1 has been a long-time friend of our youth and they never miss the opportunity to let the youth know that they are valued and cared for. It is not just a lovely night out but a warm gesture of friendship for our young people. Thank you M1 for making a difference, broadening their perspectives and transforming their lives,' commented Mr Gerard Ee, Executive Director, Beyond Social Services.

'KURIOS steps into the world of an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of nature to reinvent everything around him and transform the world, and we sincerely enjoy sharing this experience with our young beneficiaries. We hope our efforts bring a smile to their faces and a little inspiration into their lives, transforming perspectives into realities - the same ethos we value at M1,' said Mr Ivan Lim, Director of Corporate Communications, M1.

Featuring an international cast of 47 artists from 17 countries, KURIOS presents a collection of otherworldly characters including world-class gymnasts, acrobats, contortionists, hand-puppeteers, yo-yo wizards, clowns, actors and musicians. Set against an energetic gypsy jazz, electro swing soundtrack, it tells the fantastical story of a mad scientist called The Seeker and his strange 'Cabinet of Curiosities'. Take a whimsical tour at www.cirquedusoleil.com/kurios.

