Keppel : M1 joins IMDA and PSA to test 5G technologies in a live Smart Port environment

06/26/2019 | 11:00pm EDT

The 5G Trial Tech Call is focused on early trials of 5G-enabled innovative Smart Port use-cases, including tele-remote controlled equipment and automated guided vehicles

M1 Limited (M1) today announced its participation in the 5G Trial Tech Call programme, a joint-collaboration between the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA). Aimed at growing the performance and capabilities of maritime operations through 5G technology in a live environment, M1's participation will play a key role in providing a significant leap in port operations through the provision of the supporting trial 5G network.

Through the 5G Trial Tech Call collaboration, PSA will provide a live testing ground to gain a deeper understanding around the potential of 5G technology and integration capabilities, before moving to a more widespread adoption phase of a Smart Port. The 5G trial will serve as a testbed for the development of 5G networks and capabilities.

M1 will be supporting IMDA and PSA over the duration of 18 months to study 5G performance and capabilities for port applications, which include tele-remote control of port equipment and enhancing Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) operations.

Findings from these tests will provide deep learnings for future 5G deployments to a wider range of parties, including Government, service providers and various industries.

'The development of 5G capabilities will play a pivotal role in Singapore's Smart Nation journey. Partnering with IMDA and PSA offers us an exciting opportunity to work on 5G network infrastructure development in a real-life environment for future application across various industry verticals. These trials will help us to gain better insights and enhance our 5G knowledge and capabilities, to strengthen our readiness in harnessing new technologies for our customers in the digital economy,' said Mr Denis Seek, Chief Technical Officer, M1.

'5G has the potential to be an important enabler for Singapore's digital economy. IMDA aims to establish an open and vibrant ecosystem, which in turn supports the deployment of innovative 5G applications for our industries and consumers. I would like to encourage interested organisations to partner us in this effort, and participate in the upcoming technical trials and testbeds,' said Mr Tan Kiat How, Chief Executive, IMDA.

Earlier this year, M1 announced that it was partnering Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) for the test bedding of Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) in Singapore waters. The collaboration leverages M1's ultra-low latency 4.5G network connectivity to establish reliable ship-to-shore communication links and to support Internet-of-Things (IoT) maritime applications.

About M1
M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore's most vibrant and dynamic communications company, providing mobile and fixed services to over two million customers. Since the launch of commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts, including the first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, as well as ultra high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN). With a continual focus on network quality, customer service, value and innovation, M1 links anyone and anything; anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit www.m1.com.sg

Media Contacts:

Carol Huang
M1, Corporate Communications
huangtt@m1.com.sg
+65 9326 4100

Rhea Arora
Mutant Communications
rhea@mutant.com.sg
+65 8313 4262

Disclaimer

Keppel Corporation Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 02:59:02 UTC
