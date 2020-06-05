Log in
Keppel : Reaches Agreement With Borr Drilling to Defer Rig Delivery

06/05/2020

By P.R. Venkat

Singapore's Keppel Corp. has reached an agreement with Borr Drilling Ltd. to defer the delivery of five jackup rigs as part of the Oslo-listed company's measures to deal with weakening market conditions.

The delivery of the rigs have been now deferred to 2022, Keppel said Friday.

According to the original schedule, three of the five rigs were due to be delivered by the third quarter of this year and the rest in the first quarter of 2022.

"Borr Drilling is to pay holding costs and/or cost cover in respect of all the deferred deliveries," Keppel said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BORR DRILLING LIMITED 4.49% 6.05 Delayed Quote.-92.01%
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED 1.29% 6.27 End-of-day quote.-7.39%
Financials
Sales 2020 7 442 M 5 325 M 5 325 M
Net income 2020 733 M 524 M 524 M
Net Debt 2020 9 352 M 6 692 M 6 692 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 2,89%
Capitalization 11 415 M 8 160 M 8 168 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 21 862
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Keppel Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,99 SGD
Last Close Price 6,27 SGD
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chin Hua Loh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Hon Chew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Tong General Manager-Group Information Systems
Khirn Hai Yeo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-7.39%8 160
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-13.36%107 628
SIEMENS AG-9.92%93 679
3M COMPANY-8.62%92 727
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-34.05%64 379
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-0.66%56 378
