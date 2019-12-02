Keppel : SPD and Keppel collaborate to enhance SPD Sheltered Workshop

Keppel Corporation has, through its philanthropic arm, Keppel Care Foundation, pledged $500,000 over the next three years to support the sheltered workshop programme run by local charity SPD, helping it to stay relevant, current and economically viable in the longer term.

The partnership was launched this morning by Guest-of-Honour President Halimah Yacob, together with Ms Chia Yong Yong, President of SPD, Dr Lee Boon Yang, Chairman of Keppel Corporation, and the management teams from Keppel and SPD at the SPD Sheltered Workshop, on the occasion of the annual United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The SPD Sheltered Workshop supported by Keppel aims to help persons with disabilities improve their job prospects through providing vocational training, therapy and employment support services. Beyond financial support, Keppel will further contribute to enhancing the sheltered workshop programme through skills-based volunteerism and by organising activities to engage SPD's clients.

Dr Lee Boon Yang, Chairman of Keppel Corporation, said, 'Keppel aims to make a positive impact in the community wherever we operate. Our partnership with SPD seeks to empower persons with disabilities and improve their employability. Through our skills-based volunteerism programme, young leaders from Keppel will bring the Group's diverse capabilities in areas such as engineering, workplace safety, business development and marketing to improve the efficiency and financial viability of the Sheltered Workshop.'

Enhancements to the Sheltered Workshop will include improvements to its process efficiency and safety measures, the development of a new apprenticeship programme for trainees with higher work support needs, and a new product line to refresh the workshop's offerings of gift products. Keppel's support also includes funding kerb-to-kerb transport for trainees who have difficulty commuting between the workshop and their homes due to the severity of their conditions. Such specialised transport service will make it possible for the trainees to get out of their homes and participate in the workshop's programmes.

'We are confident that this partnership of Keppel, through its provision of financial support and expertise, will enable us to transform our Sheltered Workshop into one producing even higher quality products, with increased financial sustainability. Such confirmation will in turn positively impact the employability and lives of our workers and trainees. The enthusiasm and passion of Keppel in contributing their time and expertise is heartening. This is a good example of how companies can work with charities in an impactful way to support persons with disabilities. We hope this is the start of a long-standing partnership that will motivate and inspire others to contribute in any way that they can,' said Ms Chia Yong Yong, President of SPD.

About Keppel Corporation

With a global footprint in more than 20 countries, Keppel is a multi-business company providing solutions for sustainable urbanisation, to meet the growing need for energy, infrastructure, clean environments, high quality homes and offices, and connectivity.

About SPD

SPD is a charity in Singapore that seeks to enable people with disabilities of all ages to be as independent and self-reliant as possible so that they can participate in school, work and daily life within mainstream society by providing rehabilitation, employment and educational support service.

