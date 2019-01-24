Log in
Keppel : Swings to Quarterly Profit in Absence of One-Time Penalty

01/24/2019 | 05:07am EST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Keppel Corp. Ltd. (BN4.SG) Thursday reported that it swung to a net profit in the fourth quarter in the absence of a one-time penalty cost it paid in the previous year.

Net profit in the October-to-December quarter was 134.5 million Singapore dollars (US$99 million), compared with a loss of S$492 million in the same period of the previous year. Keppel had paid a S$619 million penalty to settle a criminal claim against the company's offshore and marine division in the U.S., Brazil and Singapore in 2017.

Revenue rose 8.5% year over year to S$1.68 billion, the Singapore conglomerate said in a regulatory filing.

The company's offshore and marine division narrowed its losses to S$109 million last year, compared with a S$826 million loss in 2017. It accumulated contracts worth S$1.7 billion in 2018, taking orders in hand to S$4.3 billion at the end of last year.

Keppel's property division recorded a 44% increase in net profit to S$938 million last year, staying the biggest contributor to its income.

Net profit last year was S$944 million, compared with S$196 million in 2017.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

