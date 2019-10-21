Keppel : Temasek makes $3 billion bid to take control of Singapore's Keppel Corp

Log in
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

(KPLM)
News 
News

A view of Keppel building in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is offering to take control of conglomerate Keppel Corp in a deal valued at around S$4.1 billion ($3.01 billion), the companies said on Monday.

Temasek already has a stake of just over 21% in Keppel as of March, according to Refinitiv data.

Reuters reported the news ahead of the announcement.

A subsidiary of Temasek will offer S$7.35 in cash for each Keppel share, a premium of nearly 26% over the last traded price of S$5.84, Keppel said in a statement.

Keppel's businesses range from rig-building to property development. Shares in Keppel were halted for trading earlier on Monday.

($1 = 1.3624 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 7 151 M
EBIT 2019 872 M
Net income 2019 836 M
Debt 2019 7 244 M
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,50x
EV / Sales2020 2,26x
Capitalization 10 608 M
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,44  SGD
Last Close Price 5,84  SGD
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chin Hua Loh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Hon Chew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Tong General Manager-Group Information Systems
Heng Tan Tow Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-1.52%7 772
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.25.32%118 305
3M COMPANY-14.40%93 828
SIEMENS AG2.45%87 791
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY18.36%78 195
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.24.96%51 210
