Keppel : Temasek to Offer US$3 Billion for Controlling Interest in Keppel Corp

By Justina Lee

Temasek Holdings is seeking to acquire a controlling interest in Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp. (BN4.SG) in a US$3 billion deal.

Kyanite Investment Holdings, a unit of Temasek, will offer 7.35 Singapore dollars each for 554.9 million shares to acquire a 30.55% stake in Keppel, according to a filing to the local stock exchange Monday.

That stake, with a purchase price of around S$4.08 billion (US$2.99 billion), would combine with Temasek's existing stake of 20.45%, giving the state- investment firm and its subsidiary a combined 51% stake in Keppel.

The offer price represents a 26% premium to the stock's closing price of S$5.84 on Friday.

Morgan Stanley Asia is acting as adviser in the offering.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com