KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

(BN4)
Keppel : Temasek to decide on $3 billion offer for Keppel by Aug 31 - adviser

08/01/2020 | 06:56am EDT

Singapore's Temasek has not yet decided whether to invoke a material adverse change (MAC) clause in its $3 billion conditional offer for Keppel Corp, adviser Morgan Stanley said on Saturday.

Keppel fell to a large second-quarter loss on Thursday that breaches a threshold in state investor Temasek's offer to buy control of the company.

"At this stage, the Offeror has not made a decision whether to invoke the MAC Pre-Condition based on the 2Q2020 results," Morgan Stanley said in a regulatory filing issued on behalf of Temasek.

"If the MAC Pre-Condition is invoked by the Offeror, the pre-conditional Partial Offer will be withdrawn," it said, adding that a decision on the matter would be disclosed no later than Aug. 31.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED -3.57% 5.4 End-of-day quote.-20.24%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.14% 48.88 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
