Keppel : Unaudited Results of Keppel-KBS US REIT for the Financial Period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019

04/16/2019 | 05:58am EDT

The Directors of Keppel-KBS US REIT Management Pte. Ltd., as Manager of Keppel-KBS US REIT, are pleased to announce the unaudited results of Keppel-KBS US REIT for the financial period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019.

Keppel-KBS US REIT achieves 30.7% year-on-year increase in Distributable Income for 1Q 2019

Results Highlights

• Distributable income (DI) was US$12.4 million for the first quarter of 2019 (1Q 2019), 30.7% above 1Q 2018
• Distribution per Unit (DPU) for 1Q 2019 was 1.50 US cents, translating to an annualised distribution yield of 8.7%
• 1Q 2019 DPU was 30.4% higher than the 1Q 2018 adjusted DPU
• Leased 4.8% of portfolio (approximately 203,000 sf) in 1Q 2019, bringing portfolio committed occupancy to 92.1%

Attachments:

Download - Financial Highlights
Download - Unaudited Results
Download - Presentation Slides

For more information, please contact:

Media relations

Ms Fiona Aw
Senior Executive
Group Corporate Communications
Keppel Corporation Limited
Tel: (65) 6413 6435 / (65) 9835 6469
Email: fiona.aw@kepcorp.com

Investor relations

Ms Grace Chia
Head
Investor Relations
Keppel Capital
Tel: (65) 6803 1739
Email: grace.chia@kepcapital.com

Disclaimer

Keppel Corporation Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 09:57:02 UTC
