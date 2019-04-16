Keppel : Unaudited Results of Keppel-KBS US REIT for the Financial Period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019

The Directors of Keppel-KBS US REIT Management Pte. Ltd., as Manager of Keppel-KBS US REIT, are pleased to announce the unaudited results of Keppel-KBS US REIT for the financial period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019.
Keppel-KBS US REIT achieves 30.7% year-on-year increase in Distributable Income for 1Q 2019
Results Highlights
• Distributable income (DI) was US$12.4 million for the first quarter of 2019 (1Q 2019), 30.7% above 1Q 2018
• Distribution per Unit (DPU) for 1Q 2019 was 1.50 US cents, translating to an annualised distribution yield of 8.7%
• 1Q 2019 DPU was 30.4% higher than the 1Q 2018 adjusted DPU
• Leased 4.8% of portfolio (approximately 203,000 sf) in 1Q 2019, bringing portfolio committed occupancy to 92.1%
