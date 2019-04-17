Keppel : Unaudited Results of Keppel REIT for the First Quarter Ended 31 March 2019

The Directors of Keppel REIT Management Limited, as Manager of Keppel REIT, are pleased to announce the unaudited results of Keppel REIT for the first quarter ended 31 March 2019.

Keppel REIT achieves distributable income of $47.3 million for 1Q 2019

Key Highlights

Distributable income (DI) for the first quarter ended 31 March 2019 (1Q 2019) was $47.3 million, which includes capital gains distribution of $3.0 million; and translates to Distribution per Unit (DPU) of 1.39 cents.

Lowered aggregate leverage to 35.7% and extended the weighted average term to maturity to 3.3 years.

Issued $200.0 million convertible bonds at a coupon rate of 1.9% per annum.

Maintained high portfolio committed occupancy of 98.7% and portfolio weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 5.7 years.

