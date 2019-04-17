Log in
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

(KPLM)
Keppel : Unaudited Results of Keppel REIT for the First Quarter Ended 31 March 2019

04/17/2019

The Directors of Keppel REIT Management Limited, as Manager of Keppel REIT, are pleased to announce the unaudited results of Keppel REIT for the first quarter ended 31 March 2019.

Keppel REIT achieves distributable income of $47.3 million for 1Q 2019

Key Highlights

  • Distributable income (DI) for the first quarter ended 31 March 2019 (1Q 2019) was $47.3 million, which includes capital gains distribution of $3.0 million; and translates to Distribution per Unit (DPU) of 1.39 cents.
  • Lowered aggregate leverage to 35.7% and extended the weighted average term to maturity to 3.3 years.
  • Issued $200.0 million convertible bonds at a coupon rate of 1.9% per annum.
  • Maintained high portfolio committed occupancy of 98.7% and portfolio weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 5.7 years.

Attachments:

Download - Financial Highlights
Download - Unaudited Results
Download - Presentation Slides

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations
Ms Frances Teh
Senior Manager
Group Corporate Communications
Keppel Corporation Limited
Tel: (65) 6413 6437
Email: frances.teh@kepcorp.com 		Investor Relations
Ms Liang Huihui
Deputy Manager
Investor Relations
Keppel Capital
Tel: (65) 6803 1649
Email: huihui.liang@kepcapital.com

Disclaimer

Keppel Corporation Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 10:17:05 UTC
