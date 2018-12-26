Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Keppel Corporation Limited    KPLM   SG1U68934629

KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED (KPLM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Keppel : Wins Orders Worth S$300 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 01:19am CET

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Keppel Corp. Ltd. (BN4.SG) Wednesday said it has won orders worth a total of 300 million Singapore dollars (US$219 million) to design and build a new refueling ship and to refurbish an existing vessel.

The orders include an ice-class LNG bunker vessel for Shturman Koshelev LLC to be delivered by the fourth quarter of 2020 and the refurbishment of a Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel for an unidentified customer.

Keppel and its rival shipbuilders have been facing a drought in orders as low crude oil prices keep customers from expanding their exploration and production business.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
01:19aKEPPEL : Wins Orders Worth S$300 Million
DJ
01:10aKEPPEL : secures marine contracts worth around S$300m
PU
12/20KEPPEL : Correction to Keppel Land China Article (on Wednesday)
DJ
12/19KEPPEL : Land China secures residential site in the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-C..
PU
12/19KEPPEL : Unit Wins Residential Site Worth CNY1.07 Billion in China
DJ
12/18KEPPEL : Land and Metland strengthen collaboration with second residential proje..
PU
12/06KEPPEL : Land and Metland to collaborate on residential developments in Greater ..
PU
12/06KEPPEL : Envision, Keppel Urban Solutions and Wuxi Government sign MOU to develo..
PU
11/30KEPPEL : REIT divests 20% minority stake in Ocean Financial Centre to Allianz
PU
11/27KEPPEL : KBS US REIT to acquire its second asset in Orlando, Florida, for US$48...
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 6 382 M
EBIT 2018 1 048 M
Net income 2018 1 028 M
Debt 2018 5 332 M
Yield 2018 4,76%
P/E ratio 2018 10,58
P/E ratio 2019 10,30
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
Capitalization 10 669 M
Chart KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Keppel Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8,23  SGD
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chin Hua Loh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Hon Chew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Tong General Manager-Group Information Systems
Heng Tan Tow Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-20.16%7 774
3M COMPANY-24.11%106 995
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL-18.60%95 823
SIEMENS-15.48%95 242
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-59.03%62 192
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED10.57%48 697
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.