Keppel : Wins Orders Worth S$300 Million

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--Keppel Corp. Ltd. (BN4.SG) Wednesday said it has won orders worth a total of 300 million Singapore dollars (US$219 million) to design and build a new refueling ship and to refurbish an existing vessel.

The orders include an ice-class LNG bunker vessel for Shturman Koshelev LLC to be delivered by the fourth quarter of 2020 and the refurbishment of a Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel for an unidentified customer.

Keppel and its rival shipbuilders have been facing a drought in orders as low crude oil prices keep customers from expanding their exploration and production business.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com