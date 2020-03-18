Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Keppel Corporation Limited    BN4   SG1U68934629

KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

(BN4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keppel : announces $4.2 million package to support national efforts to combat COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 07:48pm EDT

Package includes support for lower income families and the SME1 community, and a further donation to The Courage Fund.

Keppel Corporation Limited (Keppel) is pleased to announce a comprehensive package worth more than $4.2 million to help the Singapore community weather COVID-19. The package will be funded by voluntary contributions from the Keppel Group's directors, senior management and staff, with dollar-for-dollar matching contributions from Keppel Corporation. This comes on the back of the Company's earlier donation of over S$900,000 to support Singapore and international efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Dr Lee Boon Yang, Chairman of Keppel Corporation, said, 'As one of the largest homegrown companies in Singapore, Keppel will do what we can to strengthen national resilience in the fight against COVID-19. Through this package, we will provide support to the communities most affected by the pandemic, including healthcare workers and patients, lower income families, as well as Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs).'

'Keppel has stood together with the community to overcome many challenges over the past five decades. I am confident that with unity and determination, we can effectively weather this difficult environment, and emerge stronger together.'

The CEO and CFO of Keppel Corporation, as well as CEOs of key Keppel business units, have volunteered to give up one month of their salaries in April 2020 to support this effort, while Directors of Keppel business units will contribute an equivalent amount of their annual fees. Other members of the Group's senior management will forgo half a month of their salaries, while other Keppel employees in Singapore can contribute any amount of their choice.

This initiative, together with a matching contribution from Keppel Corporation, is expected to raise more than $4.2 million, which will be used in the following manner:

  • About $3.5 million will go towards supporting lower income households in Singapore, through rebates given by Keppel Electric, M1 and City Gas to residents living in 1 and 2-room HDB flats. The rebates will be rolled out starting from 1 May 2020 and are expected to benefit more than 40,000 households. More details are provided in the Annex.
  • A further $300,000 will be donated to The Courage Fund to support communities affected by COVID-19. This is in addition to the $300,000 earlier donated by Keppel Care Foundation, bringing Keppel's total contribution to The Courage Fund to $600,000.
  • $400,000 will be set aside to support Keppel's frontline contract staff, such as cleaners and security personnel, who have been working tirelessly to ensure safety and health at the Group's workplaces, and also to provide personal protective equipment, hygiene items and other essentials to vulnerable communities in Singapore. Keppel's staff volunteers will work with the Group's urban logistics arm, UrbanFox, and other partners to procure and distribute these items to beneficiaries over the next few months.

Any additional amount contributed by Keppel's employees will be channelled to The Courage Fund.

Keppel also recognises the challenging environment faced by many SMEs as a result of COVID-19. Keppel works with a network of about 3000 SMEs in Singapore and will help to improve cashflow for SMEs by improving payment terms. With immediate effect, and for a period of six months, the Group commits to pay all SME suppliers within one week upon the approval of invoices by Keppel, regardless of the credit terms provided by the suppliers. Further details will be communicated by the Group to its SME suppliers directly.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, Keppel has put in place measures to ensure business continuity. These include split teams, temperature screening and regular updates to staff on measures to minimise the spreading of COVID-19. While COVID-19 has had some impact on the Group's operations, including its international supply chain, Keppel has so far not been as severely affected as some other companies, which are in sectors directly affected by the pandemic. Keppel will continue to carefully monitor the situation and manage the Group's cost and cashflow, as it works closely with all stakeholders to combat COVID-19 together.


[1]This refers to Enterprise Singapore's definition of SMEs.

- END -

About Keppel Corporation

With a global footprint in more than 20 countries, Keppel is a multi-business company providing solutions for sustainable urbanisation, to meet the growing need for energy, infrastructure, clean environments, high quality homes and offices, and connectivity.

REBATES PROVIDED BY KEPPEL ELECTRIC, M1 AND CITY GAS

Keppel Electric will offer a $20 monthly bill rebate, for a period of six months, to existing customers living in 1 and 2-room HDB flats. The rebate is about 40% of the average monthly electricity bill of 1 and 2-room HDB flats.

M1 will provide a $5 monthly rebate on its mobile service, for a period of six months, to existing customers who reside in 1 and 2-room HDB flats.

City Gas will offer a $10 monthly rebate, for a period of six months, to residents of 1 and 2-room HDB flats who use piped town gas. Based on the average monthly gas bill of 1 and 2-room HDB flats, this is equivalent to approximately six months of gas supply.

The above rebates will take effect from 1 May 2020 and are expected to benefit more than 40,000 households in Singapore living in 1 and 2-room HDB flats. A family that is a customer of Keppel Electric, M1 and City Gas is eligible to receive a total rebate of $210 or more.

Eligibility for the rebates would be based on whether the households are existing customers of Keppel Electric, M1 and City Gas as at 1 March 2020. Keppel Electric, M1 and City Gas will communicate with their respective customers directly for further details on the rebates.

Disclaimer

Keppel Corporation Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 23:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
07:48pKEPPEL : announces $4.2 million package to support national efforts to combat CO..
PU
03/12KEPPEL : Volunteers join hands with ECDA to care for the community amidst COVID-..
PU
03/04KEPPEL : M1 forms new MVNO partnership with Geenet
PU
03/03ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :change of interest in keppel infrastructure ..
PU
03/02ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :completion of acquisition of interests in wa..
PU
02/28ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :change of interest in keppel reit
PU
02/28ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :acquisition of units in keppel infrastructur..
PU
02/28ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :change of interest in keppel dc reit
PU
02/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :completion of acquisition by joint venture company with ..
PU
02/26KEPPEL : delivers world's fastest brownfield FPSO modification project
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 7 789 M
EBIT 2020 966 M
Net income 2020 872 M
Debt 2020 9 083 M
Yield 2020 4,40%
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
P/E ratio 2021 9,53x
EV / Sales2020 2,36x
EV / Sales2021 2,10x
Capitalization 9 296 M
Chart KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Keppel Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,45  SGD
Last Close Price 5,10  SGD
Spread / Highest target 58,8%
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chin Hua Loh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Hon Chew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Tong General Manager-Group Information Systems
Khirn Hai Yeo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-2.30%6 622
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.54%93 220
3M COMPANY-23.80%77 384
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-36.56%61 889
SIEMENS AG-41.95%59 848
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-11.21%50 859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group