Keppel : appoints Professor Jean-François Manzoni to its Board

Keppel Corporation Limited (Keppel) is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Jean-François Manzoni as an Independent Director on the Company's Board with effect from 1 October 2018.

Professor Manzoni, 57, is President (Dean) and Nestlé Professor at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland, where he is based. Professor Manzoni's research, teaching, and consulting activities are focused on leadership, the development of high-performance organisations and corporate governance.

Professor Manzoni is the recipient of several awards for excellence in research and teaching, and has been involved in consulting, top management team support and leadership development with several international organisations, spanning more than 30 countries over the years.

Prior to re-joining IMD in 2016, he spent 5 years at INSEAD's Singapore campus where from 2014 to 2016 he co-directed the International Directors Program. From 2004 to 2010, he served as Professor of Leadership and Organisational Development at IMD and directed, among other programmes, IMD's Breakthrough Program for Senior Executives. Prior to this, he spent 12 years on the faculty of INSEAD (Fontainebleau), where he founded and directed the PwC Research Initiative on High Performance Organisations.

Dr Lee Boon Yang, Chairman, Keppel Corporation, said, 'We are pleased to welcome Professor Manzoni, who joins the Board at an opportune moment in Keppel's growth journey. His strong background focused on leadership, the development of high-performance organisations and corporate governance, will be invaluable to the Board as we steer the Group's operation across multiple businesses and juridictions in a fast-paced environment.'

Professor Manzoni is a member of several International Advisory Panels, including Digital Switzerland, Singapore's Public Service Division and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

He is a Fellow of the Singapore Institute of Directors, and served on the Board of Singapore's Civil Service College from 2015 to 2017. In January 2018, Professor Manzoni was appointed to the Board of AACSB International, the world's largest business education alliance.

A citizen of Canada and France, Professor Manzoni received his Doctorate from Harvard Business School. He had earlier graduated from l'Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales de Montréal and worked with Ernst and Young in Montreal before receiving an MBA from McGill University.

With the addition of Professor Manzoni, Keppel's Board will comprise a total of ten directors, of whom eight are independent directors.

