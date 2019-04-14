Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Keppel Corporation Limited    KPLM   SG1U68934629

KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

(KPLM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Keppel : completes first LNG cargo import from North America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

Keppel Gas Pte Ltd (Keppel Gas), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd (Keppel Infrastructure), has completed its first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargo import under Singapore's Spot Import Policy, which allows up to 10% of Singapore's total long term contracted gas supplies to be imported on a spot cargo basis.

The spot cargo of 160,000m3 of LNG originated from an LNG liquefaction project in North America, marking the first time that Keppel Gas has diversified its gas supply portfolio beyond Southeast Asia. The LNG cargo reached Singapore on 10 April 2019 and will be regasified as feedstock for downstream customers and end users, including Keppel Merlimau Cogen, over a continuous period of 30 days. Such recurring spot LNG import opportunities help to bolster Keppel Gas' gas supply portfolio, complementing its long-term pipeline gas import business.

Ms Janice Bong, General Manager (Energy Infrastructure), Keppel Infrastructure, said, 'We are pleased to have deepened our collaboration with industry partners across the gas value chain to deliver competitive gas supplies promptly. By tapping the opportunities offered by the spot LNG market, we are able to ride on global trends to support our integrated energy business over the long term.'

Keppel Gas is an importer, shipper and retailer of natural gas in Singapore's liberalised gas market. Its imported natural gas supply portfolio comprises long-term piped natural gas and LNG contracts, and is supplemented from time to time with spot LNG import. The imported natural gas is supplied to a portfolio of major refineries, petrochemical companies, industrial companies and Keppel Merlimau Cogen, a 1,300 MW combined cycle gas turbine generation facility.

The above transaction will not have any material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible asset per share of Keppel Corporation Limited for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

- End -

For more information, please contact:

Media
Ms Ariel Tee
Executive
Group Corporate Communications
Keppel Corporation Limited
Tel: +65 6413 6424
Email: ariel.tee@kepcorp.com 		Investor Relations
Ms Ivana Chua
Assistant General Manager
Group Corporate Communications
Keppel Corporation Limited
Tel: +65 6413 6436
Email: ivana.chua@kepcorp.com

Disclaimer

Keppel Corporation Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 23:22:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
07:23pKEPPEL : completes first LNG cargo import from North America
PU
04/12KEPPEL : and DNV GL team up to promote LNG as a ship fuel
AQ
04/11KEPPEL : delivers world's first EU Stage V dredger
AQ
04/10KEPPEL : Work Starts on Singapore`s Autonomous Tug
AQ
04/10KEPPEL : delivers world's first EU Stage V dredger
PU
04/09KEPPEL : to develop its first autonomous vessel for operations in Singapore
PU
04/01KEPPEL : Acquires Stake in leading EV Battery Businesses for $50m
AQ
04/01KEPPEL : acquires stake in leading EV battery businesses for US$50 million
PU
03/27KEPPEL : Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister tours Estella Place
AQ
03/26AWILCO DRILLING : Keppel Signed Contract for the Building of 2nd Semi-Submersibl..
AQ
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 6 626 M
EBIT 2019 990 M
Net income 2019 981 M
Debt 2019 5 423 M
Yield 2019 3,79%
P/E ratio 2019 12,28
P/E ratio 2020 10,54
EV / Sales 2019 2,65x
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
Capitalization 12 111 M
Chart KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Keppel Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 7,87  SGD
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chin Hua Loh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Hon Chew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Tong General Manager-Group Information Systems
Heng Tan Tow Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED11.64%8 955
3M COMPANY14.11%122 971
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL21.78%117 195
SIEMENS6.65%98 380
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY18.89%79 432
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS21.82%50 453
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About