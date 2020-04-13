Log in
Keppel : to Issue S$250 Million in Fixed-Rate Notes

04/13/2020 | 08:34pm EDT

By Ben Otto

Keppel Corp. said it plans to raise 250 million Singapore dollars ($176.7 million) from the sale of fixed-rate notes for general working capital and debt repayment.

The Singaporean conglomerate said late Monday it would pay a 2.25% coupon on the notes maturing in 2025.

Keppel said the funds raised by the note issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of existing loans.

Keppel said it expects to issue the notes around April 20. The issuance is part of the company's $5 billion multi-currency note program.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

