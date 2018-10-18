Log in
Keppel : to supply technology solutions for Australia’s first waste-to-energy plant

10/18/2018 | 11:18am CEST

Keppel Seghers Belgium N.V. (Keppel Seghers), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd (Keppel Infrastructure), has secured a contract to supply waste-to-energy (WTE) technology and services worth over EUR 70 million for Australia's first WTE plant in Kwinana.

Developed by Macquarie Capital and Phoenix Energy, the Kwinana WTE Plant will be located about 40km south of Perth and can process up to 400,000 tonnes a year of waste using Keppel Seghers' technology and processes, and export an estimated 36MW of green electricity to the grid.

Keppel Seghers will provide to the Acciona consortium1, who is the Engineering, Procurement and Construction contractor of the project, the core equipment, design, and technical services for the plant's furnace, boiler and flue gas treatment.

The facility will feature Keppel Seghers' air-cooled grate and vertical boiler, which are designed to achieve efficient energy recovery and operational reliability. When completed in 2021, the facility can effectively reduce the volume of waste that goes to landfills by over 90%.

Dr Ong Tiong Guan, CEO of Keppel Infrastructure, said, 'Keppel is well-positioned to capture opportunities arising from the drive for sustainable development and deliver world-class solutions to meet the demand for clean, liveable environments. To be chosen as the technology provider for Australia's first WTE project is a resounding affirmation of the strength and reliability of Keppel Seghers' WTE technology. '

The above transaction will not have any material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible asset per share of Keppel Corporation for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.

- End -

1 The Acciona consortium comprises Acciona Industrial Australia Pty Ltd, Acciona Construction Australia Pty Ltd and John Beever Pty Ltd.

About Keppel Seghers
Keppel Seghers is a leading provider of comprehensive environmental solutions, and provides consultancy, design and engineering, technology development, construction, operation and maintenance of plants and facilities, as well as investments in large-scale environmental projects.

Keppel Seghers is the environmental engineering arm of the Keppel Infrastructure group, which is a division of Keppel Corporation Limited. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, Keppel Corporation is multi-business company providing robust solutions for sustainable urbanisation, to meet the growing need for energy, infrastructure, clean environments, urban living solutions, and connectivity.

For more information, please go to: www.keppelseghers.com

For more information, please contact:

Media
Ms Ariel Tee
Executive
Group Corporate Communications
Keppel Corporation
Tel: +65 6413 6424
Email: ariel.tee@kepcorp.com 		Investor Relations
Ms Ivana Chua
Assistant General Manager
Group Corporate Communications
Keppel Corporation
Tel: +65 6413 6436
Email: ivana.chua@kepcorp.com

Disclaimer

Keppel Corporation Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 09:17:00 UTC
