Keppel : wins recognition at the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark 2018

The Keppel Group has been recognised for its effort and commitment towards sustainable practices at the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) 2018.

Keppel Land Limited (Keppel Land), the property arm of Keppel Corporation, topped globally and in Asia-Pacific the Developer / Diversified - Office / Residential category at the GRESB 2018. In addition, Keppel Land ranked second in the Developer category in the Asia and East Asia sectors, as well as sixth globally in the Developer category.

Separately, Keppel REIT, managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, has maintained its Green Star Status in the GRESB 2018. Under Alpha Investment Partners (Alpha), both the Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund (AAMTF) II and AAMTF III achieved the Green Star Status. Keppel REIT Management Limited and Alpha are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Keppel Capital Holdings (Keppel Capital).

Mr Loh Chin Hua, CEO of Keppel Corporation, and concurrently also Executive Chairman of Keppel Land and Chairman of Keppel Capital, said, 'The recognition at GRESB spurs us in our sustainability efforts which aim to create value for all our stakeholders. Through harnessing the strengths of our businesses, we will deliver solutions for sustainable urbanisation and help shape a cleaner and greener future.'

GRESB assesses the sustainability performance of real estate and infrastructure portfolios and assets worldwide on their integrated organisational approach and performance in environmental measurement and management. Companies are evaluated on seven aspects of sustainability, including information on performance indicators such as energy, greenhouse gas emissions, water and waste.

About Keppel Land

Keppel Land, the property arm of Keppel Corporation, is recognised for its sterling portfolio of award-winning residential developments and investment-grade commercial properties, as well as high standards of corporate governance and transparency.

The Company is geographically diversified in Asia, with Singapore and China as its core markets, as well as Vietnam and Indonesia as its growth markets.

Keppel Land is Asia's premier home developer, with a pipeline of about 50,000 homes in Singapore and overseas. It brought waterfront living to a whole new level with the iconic residences at Keppel Bay and Marina Bay in Singapore. The Company is also a leading prime office developer in Singapore, contributing to enhancing the city's skyline with landmark developments such as Marina Bay Financial Centre, Ocean Financial Centre and One Raffles Quay. Keppel Land is committed to grow its commercial portfolio in key Asian cities such as Shanghai, Beijing and Tianjin in China, Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Jakarta in Indonesia, Yangon in Myanmar and Manila in the Philippines.

As a leading sustainable company, Keppel Land operates profitably yet in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Keppel Land has adopted six of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals which are most aligned with its business. They are Goal 3: Good Health and Well-Being, Goal 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, Goal 13: Climate Action and Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The Company has been conferred several international accolades for its corporate excellence and sustainability efforts, including at the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark and Euromoney Real Estate Survey.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with the youngest and largest portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in Singapore's prime business and financial districts.

Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

Keppel REIT has assets under management of approximately $8.5 billion comprising interests in nine premium office assets strategically located in the central business districts of Singapore, as well as key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

In Singapore, the assets are Ocean Financial Centre (99.9% interest), Marina Bay Financial Centre (office Towers 1, 2 and 3 and the subterranean mall, Marina Bay Link Mall) (one-third interest), One Raffles Quay (one-third interest) and Bugis Junction Towers (100% interest).

In Australia, the assets are 8 Chifley Square (50% interest) in Sydney, 8 Exhibition Street in Melbourne (50% interest in the office building and 100% interest in another three retail units), 275 George Street in Brisbane (50% interest), as well as the David Malcolm Justice Centre in Perth (50% interest). Keppel REIT also has a 50% stake in a premium office tower which is under construction at 311 Spencer Street in Melbourne.

Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

About Alpha Investment Partners

Alpha Investment Partners (Alpha) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital, a premier asset manager in Asia and the asset management arm of Keppel Corporation Limited.

Alpha has been adding value for investors by constantly seeking innovative solutions throughout its investment process since 2004.

A manager of both private and public funds, Alpha has an institutional investor base comprising renowned pension plans, financial institutions, fund of funds, insurance companies, endowments and family offices spanning Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

Its private funds are invested in different asset classes including real estate and data centres, and across the risk spectrum in the core, core-plus, value-add and opportunistic space. Each fund has a specific strategy to leverage prevailing opportunities, as well as seek a blend of income and capital returns according to its risk profile. Alpha also manages the Alpha Real Estate Securities Fund, an open-ended fund that invests in listed REITs and real estate securities predominantly in Asia.

