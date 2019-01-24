Log in
Singapore's Keppel sees rig recovery after posting fourth quarter profit

01/24/2019 | 05:38am EST
A view of Keppel building in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp posted improved results for the fourth quarter, helped by narrower losses in its offshore and marine division, and said it was seeing signs of recovery in the rig industry.

The company on Thursday reported a net profit of S$135 million ($99.2 million) for the quarter ended December, compared with a net loss of S$492 million a year earlier, when it accounted for a fine its rig-building unit agreed to pay to resolve bribery charges in Brazil.

The latest profit was 6 percent higher than a profit of S$127 million it would have reported a year earlier, excluding the fine and related costs.

Revenue for the quarter rose 9 percent to S$1.68 billion.

The company, whose businesses range from rig building to property development, reported an annual profit of S$944 million.

Net loss at its offshore and marine division, which builds drilling rigs and support vessels, narrowed by 67 percent to S$71 million in the fourth quarter on improved operating performance. The loss was mainly attributed to provisions related to contracts from Sete Brasil Participacoes SA, a Brazilian client that has filed for bankruptcy protection.

"With the gradually declining rig supply overhang, as well as increased tendering activity, there are signs of improvements in the offshore rig sector, though we do not envisage a V-shaped recovery," Loh Chin Hua, the company's chief executive officer, said at its results briefing.

The property division's net profit fell 39 percent to S$174 million, with lower fair value gains on investment properties.

"In China and Singapore, property market cooling measures have affected sentiments, although we continue to see healthy demand in key Chinese cities such as Chengdu and Nanjing, where we have deepened our presence," Loh said.

The company expects to recognise revenue for about 8,410 overseas homes that have already been sold amounting to about S$2.7 billion, upon completion and handover from 2019 to 2021.

Keppel has been investing in new businesses such as senior living and renewable energy infrastructure as it seeks new engines of growth.

Keppel and Singapore Press Holdings, which together control 34.3 percent of M1, said in September they would offer S$2.06 ($1.50) per share for a majority ownership of the telecom operator. Earlier this week, they said they will not raise their offer price.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.97% 6.11 End-of-day quote.3.04%
M1 LTD 0.49% 2.06 End-of-day quote.-1.44%
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 2.51 End-of-day quote.6.36%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 6 383 M
EBIT 2018 1 032 M
Net income 2018 1 028 M
Debt 2018 5 271 M
Yield 2018 4,57%
P/E ratio 2018 10,90
P/E ratio 2019 10,74
EV / Sales 2018 2,57x
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 11 110 M
