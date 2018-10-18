Log in
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED (KPLM)
Singapore's Keppel third quarter profit falls on investments, property units

10/18/2018 | 12:39pm CEST
Hard hats for visitors during the Keppel FELS delivery ceremony of their semi-submersible accommodation rig to Floatel at their shipyard in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp on Thursday posted a 15 percent fall in third-quarter net profit, hurt by lower contributions from its investments and property divisions.

Keppel, whose businesses range from rig-building to property development, posted a net profit of S$226 million ($164 million) for the quarter ended September, versus S$265 million a year earlier.

Total revenue for the quarter stood at S$1.3 billion, a 20 percent fall from a year earlier.

Higher revenue recognition from ongoing offshore and marine projects and increased power and gas sales were offset by lower contributions from property trading, asset management, as well as the absence of the sale of investments, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from the O&M division, which builds drilling rigs and support vessels, increased 9 percent to S$416 million. Property division revenue plummeted 67 percent to S$180 million due mainly to lower revenue from Singapore, China and Vietnam property trading.

Keppel said its O&M order book stood at S$4.4 billion at end-September, excluding orders from Sete Brasil Participacoes SA, a Brazilian client that filed for bankruptcy protection.

Last month, Keppel teamed up with Singapore Press Holdings for an offer to buy the remaining shares they don't own in telecom operator M1 Ltd, in a deal worth up to about S$1.27 billion.

"Incorporating M1's capabilities and 2 million recurring subscribers in a combined digital platform would provide opportunities for synergies and cross selling of services," Loh Chin Hua, Keppel's CEO, said in prepared remarks on Thursday.

He said the deal will expand Keppel's earnings streams and base of recurring income.

Loh said Keppel would also explore balance sheet optimisation initiatives with M1 to unlock value from its underlying infrastructure, for example by restructuring infrastructure assets.

"We see this as an enabler to encourage sharing of infrastructure assets with other operators, which can also result in further cost reduction," he said.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Vyas Mohan and Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED 1.20% 6.74 End-of-day quote.-8.17%
M1 LTD -0.48% 2.09 End-of-day quote.16.76%
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.39% 2.59 End-of-day quote.-3.00%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 6 459 M
EBIT 2018 1 029 M
Net income 2018 1 063 M
Debt 2018 5 476 M
Yield 2018 4,24%
P/E ratio 2018 12,05
P/E ratio 2019 11,43
EV / Sales 2018 2,75x
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
Capitalization 12 256 M
Managers
NameTitle
Chin Hua Loh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Hon Chew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Tong General Manager-Group Information Systems
Heng Tan Tow Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-8.17%8 894
3M COMPANY-15.48%119 041
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL1.85%117 370
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-29.40%105 944
SIEMENS-13.47%99 929
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-21.34%44 270
