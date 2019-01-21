Log in
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED (KPLM)
  Report  
News 
News

Singapore telco M1's bidders say no plan to raise offer price

01/21/2019 | 11:48pm EST
A woman with an umbrella passes an M1 sign in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) said on Tuesday they will not raise their offer price to gain majority control of mobile operator M1 Ltd, a move that could put pressure on Axiata Group, M1's single largest shareholder.

Keppel and SPH, which together control 34.3 percent of Singapore's smallest mobile operator, said in September they would offer S$2.06 ($1.5) per share for majority ownership of M1 in a bid to support its falling share price and restructure the firm to better compete against sector rivals.

"The offeror wishes to announce that it does not intend to increase the offer price of S$2.06 in cash per offer share under any circumstances whatsoever," Keppel and SPH said in a regulatory announcement issued by their jointly-owned holding company.

The closing date was extended to Feb 18 from Feb 4.

Malaysia's Axiata, which holds a 28.3 percent stake in M1, said in September the offer should reflect the accurate future value of M1, inclusive of an acceptable control premium and consistent with market standards.

Axiata said at the time it was working with an adviser and was reviewing its options. Reuters cited a source as saying Axiata viewed the offer price as "inadequate".

There was no immediate comment from Axiata on Tuesday.

Since the September announcement, M1's shares have rallied 26 percent to trade at S$2.05 on Tuesday but are little changed over the past two years and have lost 49 percent from a record high of S$3.99 in early 2015.

Mobile telecoms competition is heating up in Singapore, with Australia's TPG Telecom planning to launch a new service after winning a license to become the city-state's fourth telecom operator. Analysts consider M1 to be the most vulnerable to new competition.

In July 2017, Axiata, Keppel and SPH had considered, and then called off a strategic review of their M1 shareholding, which sources said was due to a lower-than-expected offer from external parties.($1 = 1.3586 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; editing by Darren Schuettler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP BHD --End-of-day quote.
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.16% 6.3 End-of-day quote.6.24%
M1 LTD 0.00% 2.07 End-of-day quote.-0.96%
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 2.52 End-of-day quote.6.78%
TPG TELECOM LTD 4.80% 7.2 End-of-day quote.6.68%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 6 383 M
EBIT 2018 1 032 M
Net income 2018 1 028 M
Debt 2018 5 271 M
Yield 2018 4,44%
P/E ratio 2018 11,22
P/E ratio 2019 11,06
EV / Sales 2018 2,62x
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
Capitalization 11 438 M
Chart KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Keppel Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8,19  SGD
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chin Hua Loh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Hon Chew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Tong General Manager-Group Information Systems
Heng Tan Tow Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED6.24%8 419
3M COMPANY2.79%114 047
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL7.36%105 010
SIEMENS3.47%97 101
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.68%79 501
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.91%49 250
