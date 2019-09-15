Keppel DC REIT Plans Equity Fund Raising of S$473.8 Million to Fund Acquisition

By P.R.Venkat



Keppel DC REIT (AJBU.SG) said it is planning an equity fund raising of 473.8 million Singapore dollars (US$345 million) to finance a data center acquisition in Singapore.

The company is planning the equity fund raising through a mix of private placement and preferential offering, Keppel DC said on Monday.

Keppel DC will undertake private placement of 135 million new units at an issue price of between S$1.703-$$1.744 per unit. Separately, it will also make a preferential offering of new units to eligible unitholders of the company at an issue price of between S$1.67 and S$1.71 per unit, the company said.

The company plans to acquire 1-Net North Data Centre in Singapore from Keppel Infrastructure Trust (A7RU.SG) and WDC Development Ltd., a unit of Shimizu Corp. of Japan.

