Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  KEPPEL DC REIT    KEPE   SG1AF6000009

KEPPEL DC REIT

(KEPE)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Keppel DC REIT Plans Equity Fund Raising of S$473.8 Million to Fund Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 08:59pm EDT

By P.R.Venkat

Keppel DC REIT (AJBU.SG) said it is planning an equity fund raising of 473.8 million Singapore dollars (US$345 million) to finance a data center acquisition in Singapore.

The company is planning the equity fund raising through a mix of private placement and preferential offering, Keppel DC said on Monday.

Keppel DC will undertake private placement of 135 million new units at an issue price of between S$1.703-$$1.744 per unit. Separately, it will also make a preferential offering of new units to eligible unitholders of the company at an issue price of between S$1.67 and S$1.71 per unit, the company said.

The company plans to acquire 1-Net North Data Centre in Singapore from Keppel Infrastructure Trust (A7RU.SG) and WDC Development Ltd., a unit of Shimizu Corp. of Japan.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.81% 6.22 End-of-day quote.4.89%
KEPPEL DC REIT 2.27% 1.8 End-of-day quote.32.35%
KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST 0.00% 0.52 End-of-day quote.6.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEPPEL DC REIT
04/10KEPPEL DC REIT : quaterly earnings release
01/17KEPPEL DC REIT : annual earnings release
2018KEPPEL DC REIT : quaterly earnings release
2018KEPPEL DC REIT : half-yearly earnings release
2018KEPPEL DC REIT : quaterly earnings release
2018KEPPEL DC REIT : annual earnings release
2017KEPPEL DC REIT : quaterly earnings release
2017KEPPEL DC REIT : Acquires Data Centre in Dublin for EUR66 Million
DJ
2017KEPPEL DC REIT : half-yearly earnings release
2017KEPPEL DC REIT : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 189 M
EBIT 2019 147 M
Net income 2019 119 M
Debt 2019 612 M
Yield 2019 4,38%
P/E ratio 2019 21,1x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 15,4x
Capitalization 2 434 M
Chart KEPPEL DC REIT
Duration : Period :
KEPPEL DC REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL DC REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,73  SGD
Last Close Price 1,80  SGD
Spread / Highest target 7,22%
Spread / Average Target -3,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hsien Yang Chua Chief Executive Officer
Tan Hua Mui Tan Chairman
Chiang Huat Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Weng Chee Leong Independent Non-Executive Director
Dileep Nair Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL DC REIT32.35%1 773
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.16.75%20 310
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.15.26%10 359
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP14.97%9 217
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION17.54%9 189
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.3.65%6 756
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group