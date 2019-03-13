Log in
Keppel Infrastructure Trust : Aims to Raise S$450 Million in Gross Proceeds via Equity Offering

0
03/13/2019 | 11:57pm EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

SINGAPORE--Keppel Infrastructure Trust (A7RU.SG) Thursday said it is looking to raise about 450 million Singapore dollars (US$332.4 million) via an equity offering to partly fund the acquisition of Australian chemical firm Ixom HoldCo Pty Ltd.

In a filing with the Singapore stock exchange, the trust said it will raise funds through placements and preferential offerings of new units.

Separately, according to a term sheet reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Keppel Infrastructure seeks to place 340.1 million new units and issue 680.3 million units via a preferential offering at S$0.441 each. The price represents at 9.1% discount to its last traded price of S$0.485.

Trade in the trust's units in Singapore has been halted since Wednesday.

Credit Suisse AG, DBS Bank Ltd., HSBC Holdings are among the banks managing the issuance.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust had announced plans to buy the Australian firm in November last year.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.16% 6.12 End-of-day quote.3.20%
KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST 0.00% 0.49 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 1 623 M
EBIT 2019 197 M
Net income 2019 64,7 M
Debt 2019 2 078 M
Yield 2019 8,16%
P/E ratio 2019 49,00
P/E ratio 2020 49,00
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
Capitalization 1 891 M
Managers
NameTitle
Un Hun Khor Chief Executive Officer
Ban Heng Koh Chairman
Eric Ng Head-Finance
Kah Chong Yeo Independent Director
Hock Huat Ee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST0.00%1 394
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP10.24%27 712
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD-1.44%17 942
TOKYO GAS CO LTD11.35%12 534
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION9.36%11 853
GAIL INDIA LTD-1.78%11 464
