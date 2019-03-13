Keppel Infrastructure Trust : Aims to Raise S$450 Million in Gross Proceeds via Equity Offering

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



SINGAPORE--Keppel Infrastructure Trust (A7RU.SG) Thursday said it is looking to raise about 450 million Singapore dollars (US$332.4 million) via an equity offering to partly fund the acquisition of Australian chemical firm Ixom HoldCo Pty Ltd.

In a filing with the Singapore stock exchange, the trust said it will raise funds through placements and preferential offerings of new units.

Separately, according to a term sheet reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Keppel Infrastructure seeks to place 340.1 million new units and issue 680.3 million units via a preferential offering at S$0.441 each. The price represents at 9.1% discount to its last traded price of S$0.485.

Trade in the trust's units in Singapore has been halted since Wednesday.

Credit Suisse AG, DBS Bank Ltd., HSBC Holdings are among the banks managing the issuance.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust had announced plans to buy the Australian firm in November last year.

