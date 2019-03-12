Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Keppel Telecom. & Transport. Ltd.    KTEL   SG1J45001547

KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPORT. LTD.

(KTEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Announcement: Investor Presentation Slides for CLSA ASEAN Forum Bangkok 13 March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 07:18am EDT

Investor Presentation

CLSA ASEAN Forum in Bangkok

13-14 March 2019

Important Notice

The past performance of Keppel DC REIT is not necessarily indicative of its future performance. Certain statements made in this presentation

may not be based on historical information or facts and may be "forward-looking" statements due to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, property expenses and governmental and public policy changes, and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and terms necessary to support future business.

Prospective investors and unitholders of Keppel DC REIT ("Unitholders") are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Keppel DC REIT (the "Manager") on

future events. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, or opinions contained in this presentation. None of the Manager, the trustee of Keppel DC

REIT or any of their respective advisors, representatives or agents shall have any responsibility or liability whatsoever (for negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. The information set out herein may be subject to updating, completion, revision, verification and amendment and such information may change materially. The value of units in Keppel DC REIT ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise.

Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

Content

  • Key Highlights

  • Portfolio Review

  • Capital Management

  • Outlook

  • Additional Information

Key Highlights

Steady growth in adjusted DPU, increased by 5.0% to 7.32 cents in FY 2018

Stable income stream with healthy portfolio occupancy and long WALELow aggregate leverage provides financial flexibility to pursue growth

Adjusted DPU (cents)

7.50

Portfolio Occupancy

FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018

7.00

93.1%

as at 31 Dec 2018

6.50

Portfolio WALE

6.00

8.3 years

by leased area

  • (1) Exclude the impact of the pro-rata preferential offering and the one-off net property tax refund in 2016.

  • (2) Exclude the one-off capital distribution arising from the later completion of Keppel DC Singapore 3 in 2017.

    Aggregate Leverage3

    30.8%

    as at 31 Dec 2018

    Interest Coverage

    11.4 times

    as at 31 Dec 2018

  • (3) Aggregate Leverage was computed based on gross borrowings as a percentage of the deposited properties, both of which do not take into consideration the finance lease liabilities pertaining to land rent commitments for iseek Data Centre and Keppel DC Dublin 1.

Disclaimer

Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:32 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPOR
07:18aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : Investor Presentation Slides for CLSA ASEAN Forum Bangkok..
PU
02/28KEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Changes in Keppel DC REIT Management's Board of Dir..
AQ
02/15Malaysia's Axiata Group Agrees to Sell M1 Stake -- Update
DJ
01/24KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPOR : Unaudited Results for the Fourth Quarter ..
AQ
01/22KEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution
PU
01/22Keppel, SPH, rule out upping offer price for M1 shares
AQ
01/18KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPORT. LTD. : annual earnings release
01/09Keppel, SPH confirm intention to make M1 share offer
AQ
01/03KEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Notice of Dates for the Keppel Group's Financial Re..
PU
2018KEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Change of Interests in Associated Companies - Compl..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 174 M
EBIT 2019 -5,00 M
Net income 2019 34,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,75
P/E ratio 2020 30,48
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,08x
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,08x
Capitalization 1 058 M
Chart KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPORT. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Keppel Telecom. & Transport. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,91  SGD
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thieng Hwi Pang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chin Hua Loh Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eng Hwa Tan Chief Financial Officer
Chia Hsiung Lee Head-Information Technology
Karmjit Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPORT. LTD.1.61%781
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE11.59%91 769
FEDEX CORPORATION6.48%44 842
DEUTSCHE POST17.40%38 411
S.F. HOLDING CO LTD--.--%22 778
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC (ADR)27.16%15 861
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.