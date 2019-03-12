General Announcement: Investor Presentation Slides for CLSA ASEAN Forum Bangkok 13 March 2019

Investor Presentation

CLSA ASEAN Forum in Bangkok

13-14 March 2019

The past performance of Keppel DC REIT is not necessarily indicative of its future performance. Certain statements made in this presentation

may not be based on historical information or facts and may be "forward-looking" statements due to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, property expenses and governmental and public policy changes, and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and terms necessary to support future business.

Prospective investors and unitholders of Keppel DC REIT ("Unitholders") are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Keppel DC REIT (the "Manager") on

future events. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, or opinions contained in this presentation. None of the Manager, the trustee of Keppel DC

REIT or any of their respective advisors, representatives or agents shall have any responsibility or liability whatsoever (for negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. The information set out herein may be subject to updating, completion, revision, verification and amendment and such information may change materially. The value of units in Keppel DC REIT ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise.

Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

Content

◼ Key Highlights

◼ Portfolio Review

◼ Capital Management

◼ Outlook

◼ Additional Information

Key Highlights

Steady growth in adjusted DPU, increased by 5.0% to 7.32 cents in FY 2018

Stable income stream with healthy portfolio occupancy and long WALELow aggregate leverage provides financial flexibility to pursue growth

Adjusted DPU (cents)

7.50

Portfolio Occupancy

FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018

7.00

93.1%

as at 31 Dec 2018

6.50

Portfolio WALE

6.00

8.3 years

by leased area