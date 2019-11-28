General Announcement: Payment of Acquisition Fee by Way of Issue of Units in Keppel DC REIT

(Constituted in Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 17 March 2011 (as amended))

PAYMENT OF ACQUISITION FEE BY WAY OF ISSUE OF UNITS IN KEPPEL DC REIT

The Board of Directors of Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Keppel DC REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that 1,007,092 Units ("Acquisition Fee Units") in Keppel DC REIT have been issued today at a price of S$1.9879 per Unit as acquisition fee earned in respect of Keppel DC REIT's acquisition of 100.0% interest in DataCentre One Pte. Ltd., which in turn holds the data centre located at 18 Riverside Road, Singapore 739088 (the "Acquisition").

The issue price per Acquisition Fee Unit is the volume weighted average price for a Unit for all trades done on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") in the ordinary course of trading for the last ten business days for the period ended 31 October 2019, being the date of completion of the Acquisition.

The payment of the acquisition fee and the manner of such payment are provided for in the trust deed dated 17 March 2011, as amended, supplemented or restated from time to time, constituting Keppel DC REIT (the "Trust Deed").

As at the date of this announcement, the Manager holds 3,785,670 Units, representing approximately 0.232% of the total number of 1,630,410,153 issued Units in Keppel DC REIT.

By Order of the Board

Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (Company Registration Number :199508930C) as manager of Keppel DC REIT

Winnie Mak / Kelvin Chua

Company Secretaries

28 November 2019

