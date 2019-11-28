Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Keppel Telecom. & Transport. Ltd.    KTEL   SG1J45001547

KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPORT. LTD.

(KTEL)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Announcement: Payment of Acquisition Fee by Way of Issue of Units in Keppel DC REIT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 05:58am EST

(Constituted in Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 17 March 2011 (as amended))

PAYMENT OF ACQUISITION FEE BY WAY OF ISSUE OF UNITS IN KEPPEL DC REIT

The Board of Directors of Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Keppel DC REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that 1,007,092 Units ("Acquisition Fee Units") in Keppel DC REIT have been issued today at a price of S$1.9879 per Unit as acquisition fee earned in respect of Keppel DC REIT's acquisition of 100.0% interest in DataCentre One Pte. Ltd., which in turn holds the data centre located at 18 Riverside Road, Singapore 739088 (the "Acquisition").

The issue price per Acquisition Fee Unit is the volume weighted average price for a Unit for all trades done on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") in the ordinary course of trading for the last ten business days for the period ended 31 October 2019, being the date of completion of the Acquisition.

The payment of the acquisition fee and the manner of such payment are provided for in the trust deed dated 17 March 2011, as amended, supplemented or restated from time to time, constituting Keppel DC REIT (the "Trust Deed").

As at the date of this announcement, the Manager holds 3,785,670 Units, representing approximately 0.232% of the total number of 1,630,410,153 issued Units in Keppel DC REIT.

By Order of the Board

Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (Company Registration Number :199508930C) as manager of Keppel DC REIT

Winnie Mak / Kelvin Chua

Company Secretaries

28 November 2019

1

Important Notice

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other companies and venues for the sale or distribution of goods and services, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's view of future events. The past performance of Keppel DC REIT and the Manager are not necessarily indicative of the future performance of any of them.

The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the units.

2

Disclaimer

Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 10:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPOR
05:58aKEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Tru..
PU
05:58aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : Payment of Acquisition Fee by Way of Issue of Units in Ke..
PU
11/21KEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Completion of Acquisition of 99.0% Interest in KDC ..
PU
10/30GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : Payment of Management Fee by Way of Issue of Units in Kep..
PU
10/20KEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : NUS, Keppel and SLNG join forces to develop new ene..
PU
10/16KEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Dire..
PU
10/16KEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Dir..
PU
10/15KEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Unaudited Results of Keppel DC REIT for the Third Q..
PU
10/14GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : Issue and Listing of 141,989,617 New Units Pursuant to th..
PU
10/08GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : Presentation Slides for Investor Meetings in Singapore an..
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Thieng Hwi Pang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chin Hua Loh Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eng Hwa Tan Chief Financial Officer
Chia Hsiung Lee Head-Information Technology
Karmjit Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPORT. LTD.2.69%0
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE22.91%102 827
DEUTSCHE POST AG41.03%45 807
FEDEX CORPORATION0.11%42 140
DSV A/S76.65%25 643
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG29.05%19 529
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group