Keppel Telecom. & Transport. Ltd.

KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPORT. LTD. (KTEL)
News

Keppel Corp., Singapore Press Holdings Plan to Take Control of M1

09/27/2018 | 04:36am CEST

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

SINGAPORE--Keppel Corp. (BN4.SG) and Singapore Press Holdings (T39.SG) on Thursday said they plan to make an offer to take control of M1 Ltd. (B2F.SG), valuing the telecom firm at about 1.91 billion Singapore dollars (US$1.39 billion).

In a joint statement, Keppel and SPH said they plan to offer S$2.06 a share for the M1 stock they don't already own. The offer price represents a premium of 26% over the last closing price of M1 shares on Friday.

The two companies collectively own about 33% of M1.

The proposal comes more than a year after the companies, along with Axiata Group Bhd. (6888.KU), which holds 28.3% stake in M1, decided not to go through with a potential sale, saying that the deal proposals they received didn't meet "the minimum criteria and parameters."

Singapore's telecommunications market is expected to heat up with the impending entry of Australia's TPG Telecom as the city-state's fourth telecom operator. This is expected to hurt earnings at M1, which saw its net profit declining in ten out of last eleven quarters.

Keppel and SPH said continuing the status quo risks stagnation and further decline in M1's shareholder value.

Meanwhile, Keppel Corp. separately said it plans to make S$1.91-a-share offer to take Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd. (K11.SG) private. Keppel Corp. owns 79.2% of Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation. The offer price represents a premium of 40% over its last closing price on Friday and values the unit at S$1.1 billion.

Keppel added that the move related to Keppel T&T underscores its plans to streamline its corporate structure.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

