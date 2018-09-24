Keppel, Singapore Press Holdings Considering a Transaction Involving Their Stakes in M1

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



SINGAPORE--Keppel Corp Ltd. (BN4.SG) and Singapore Press Holdings (T39.SG) said they are considering a transaction involving their stakes M1 Ltd. (B2F.SG), the third largest telecom company in the city-state.

In addition, in a filing to the Singapore Exchange, Keppel said it is also considering a transaction involving its interest in unit Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd.

"The company wishes to emphasize, in each case, that there is no certainty or assurance that any transaction will occur," it said.

Just over a year ago, the companies decided not to go through a potential sale, saying that the deal proposals they received then under strategic review of their stakes in M1 did not meet "the minimum criteria and parameters."

Keppel owns 19.3% stake in M1 while Singapore Press has a 13.5% shareholding. Malaysia's Axiata Group, however, holds a bigger share of the Singapore firm with a 27.7% stake. Meanwhile, Keppel owns 79.2% stake in Keppel T&T.

