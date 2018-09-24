Log in
KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPORT. LTD.
  News  
Keppel, Singapore Press Holdings Considering a Transaction Involving Their Stakes in M1

09/24/2018

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

SINGAPORE--Keppel Corp Ltd. (BN4.SG) and Singapore Press Holdings (T39.SG) said they are considering a transaction involving their stakes M1 Ltd. (B2F.SG), the third largest telecom company in the city-state.

In addition, in a filing to the Singapore Exchange, Keppel said it is also considering a transaction involving its interest in unit Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd.

"The company wishes to emphasize, in each case, that there is no certainty or assurance that any transaction will occur," it said.

Just over a year ago, the companies decided not to go through a potential sale, saying that the deal proposals they received then under strategic review of their stakes in M1 did not meet "the minimum criteria and parameters."

Keppel owns 19.3% stake in M1 while Singapore Press has a 13.5% shareholding. Malaysia's Axiata Group, however, holds a bigger share of the Singapore firm with a 27.7% stake. Meanwhile, Keppel owns 79.2% stake in Keppel T&T.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED 3.38% 7.03 End-of-day quote.-4.22%
KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPORT. LTD. 1.49% 1.36 End-of-day quote.-13.38%
M1 LTD 0.00% 1.63 End-of-day quote.-8.94%
M1 LTD --End-of-day quote.
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.08% 2.82 End-of-day quote.5.62%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 170 M
EBIT 2018 6,50 M
Net income 2018 53,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,67
P/E ratio 2019 24,29
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,47x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,50x
Capitalization 760 M
Managers
NameTitle
Thieng Hwi Pang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chin Hua Loh Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eng Hwa Tan Chief Financial Officer
Chia Hsiung Lee Head-Information Technology
Karmjit Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
