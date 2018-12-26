Keppel Telecom & Transport : Change of Interests in Associated Companies - Completion of the BOL Acquisition

CHANGE OF INTERESTS IN ASSOCIATED COMPANIES - COMPLETION OF THE BOL ACQUISITION

Capitalized terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd dated 26 December 2018 titled "Change of Interests in Associated Companies" ("26 December Announcement").

Further to the 26 December Announcement, Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd wishes to announce that the acquisition of the 4% interest in Business Online Public Company Limited has completed today.

26 December 2018