Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Keppel Telecom. & Transport. Ltd.    KTEL   SG1J45001547

KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPORT. LTD. (KTEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Keppel Telecom & Transport : Change of Interests in Associated Companies - Completion of the BOL Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 11:45am CET

CHANGE OF INTERESTS IN ASSOCIATED COMPANIES - COMPLETION OF THE BOL ACQUISITION

Capitalized terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd dated 26 December 2018 titled "Change of Interests in Associated Companies" ("26 December Announcement").

Further to the 26 December Announcement, Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd wishes to announce that the acquisition of the 4% interest in Business Online Public Company Limited has completed today.

26 December 2018

Disclaimer

Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 10:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPOR
11:45aKEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Change of Interests in Associated Companies - Compl..
PU
04:05aKEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Change of interest in Associated Companies
PU
12/06KEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Incorporation of Subsidiary
PU
11/23KEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Incorporation of Subsidiary
PU
10/31KEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Acquisition of Subsidiary
PU
10/30KEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Acquisition of Management Fee Units in Keppel DC RE..
PU
10/30KEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Trus..
PU
10/30KEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Payment of Management Fee by way of Issue of Units ..
PU
10/22KEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Proposed scheme of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosur..
PU
10/12KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPORT. LTD. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 175 M
EBIT 2018 27,0 M
Net income 2018 55,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 31,00
P/E ratio 2019 33,21
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,99x
Capitalization 1 043 M
Chart KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPORT. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Keppel Telecom. & Transport. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,91  SGD
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thieng Hwi Pang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chin Hua Loh Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eng Hwa Tan Chief Financial Officer
Chia Hsiung Lee Head-Information Technology
Karmjit Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPORT. LTD.18.47%760
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-24.56%80 338
FEDEX CORPORATION-38.81%41 245
DEUTSCHE POST-39.32%34 041
S.F. HOLDING CO LTD--.--%21 268
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-25.51%15 645
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.