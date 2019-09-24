Keppel Telecom & Transport : Issue of 135,000,000 New Units in Keppel DC REIT Pursuant to the Private Placement

Further to its announcements dated 16 September 2019, Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as manager of Keppel DC REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that the Manager has issued 135,000,000 New Units at an issue price of S$1.744 per New Unit in connection with the Private Placement. With the issue of the New Units in connection with the Private Placement, the total number of Units in issue is 1,487,282,073 Units as at the date of this announcement.

Capitalised terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of Keppel DC REIT dated 16 September 2019 titled "Launch of Equity Fund Raising to Raise Gross Proceeds of approximately S$473.8 million".

For the avoidance of doubt, the holders of the New Units to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement will not be entitled to the Advanced Distribution and will not be eligible to participate in the Preferential Offering.

The New Units issued pursuant to the Private Placement will, upon issue, rank pari passu in all respects with the Units in issue on 24 September 2019 (being the market day immediately prior to the date on which the New Units pursuant to the Private Placement are issued), including the right to any distributions which may be paid for the period from 25 September 2019 (being the date on which the New Units are issued pursuant to the Private Placement) to 31 December 2019, as well as all distributions thereafter, but will not be entitled to participate in (i) the distribution prior to their issue, including the advanced distribution to be paid for the period from 1 July 2019 to 24 September 2019, being the date immediately prior to the date on which the New Units are issued pursuant to the Private Placement (the "Advanced Distribution"), and (ii) the pro rata and non-renounceable preferential offering (the "Preferential Offering").

