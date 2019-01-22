Keppel Telecom & Transport : Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION::MANDATORY
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
KEPPEL DC REIT MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.
Security
KEPPEL DC REIT - SG1AF6000009 - AJBU
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date &Time of Broadcast 22-Jan-2019 17:50:57
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG190122DVCA50CG
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Winnie Mak / Kelvin Chua
Designation
Joint Company Secretaries
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Not Applicable
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.0167
Dividend/ Distribution Period
01/07/2018 TO 31/12/2018
Number of Days 184
Event Narrative
Please refer to the attached announcement for details.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 30/01/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date 29/01/2019
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Tax Exempted
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0167
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0167
Pay Date 08/03/2019
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Attachments
9th_Distribution_Notice_of_BCD_and_Distribution_to_pay_on_8%20March%202019.�nal.pdf
Total size =142K MB
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
