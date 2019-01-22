Log in
KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPORT. LTD. (KTEL)
Keppel Telecom & Transport : Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

01/22/2019 | 09:24am EST

CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION::MANDATORY

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

KEPPEL DC REIT MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.

Security

KEPPEL DC REIT - SG1AF6000009 - AJBU

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

Date &Time of Broadcast 22-Jan-2019 17:50:57

Status

New

Corporate Action Reference

SG190122DVCA50CG

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Winnie Mak / Kelvin Chua

Designation

Joint Company Secretaries

Dividend/ Distribution Number

Not Applicable

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)

SGD 0.0167

Dividend/ Distribution Period

01/07/2018 TO 31/12/2018

Number of Days 184

Event Narrative

  • (a) taxable income distribution of 2.03 cents per Unit; and

  • (b) tax-exempt income distribution of 1.67 cents per Unit.

Please refer to the attached announcement for details.

Event Dates

Record Date and Time 30/01/2019 17:00:00

Ex Date 29/01/2019

Dividend Details

Payment Type

Tax Exempted

Gross Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.0167

Net Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.0167

Pay Date 08/03/2019

Gross Rate Status

Actual Rate

Attachments

9th_Distribution_Notice_of_BCD_and_Distribution_to_pay_on_8%20March%202019.�nal.pdf

Total size =142K MB

Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Disclaimer

Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 14:23:03 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 175 M
EBIT 2018 27,0 M
Net income 2018 55,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 31,33
P/E ratio 2019 33,57
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,01x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,04x
Capitalization 1 051 M
Chart KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPORT. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Keppel Telecom. & Transport. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,91  SGD
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thieng Hwi Pang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chin Hua Loh Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eng Hwa Tan Chief Financial Officer
Chia Hsiung Lee Head-Information Technology
Karmjit Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPORT. LTD.1.08%773
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE4.17%87 297
FEDEX CORPORATION9.66%46 181
DEUTSCHE POST7.19%36 182
S.F. HOLDING CO LTD--.--%21 276
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG6.73%16 261
