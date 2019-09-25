Placements: Issue of 135,000,000 New Units in Keppel DC REIT Pursuant to the Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EU MEMBER STATES, CANADA OR JAPAN, NOTHING IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONSTITUTES AN OFFER TO BUY, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL, SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. SECURITIES MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION PURSUANT TO THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION. ACCORDINGLY, THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WILL BE OFFERED AND SOLD (I) OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES ONLY IN "OFFSHORE TRANSACTIONS" (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT ("REGULATION S") IN ACCORDANCE WITH REGULATION S OR (II) WITHIN THE UNITED STATES ONLY TO "QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS" (AS DEFINED UNDER RULE 144A OF THE SECURITIES ACT) WHO ARE ALSO INSTITUTIONAL "ACCREDDITED INVESTORS" (AS DEFINED IN RULE 501(a)(1), (2), (3) OE

OF RREGULATION D UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT) AND WHO HAVE DELIVERED TO THE MANAGER AND THE JOINT UNDERWRITERS A SIGNED REPRESENTATION LETTER IN SUCH FORM AS THEY MAY PRESCRIBE.

Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd.

(Co Reg No. 199508930C) Tel: (65) 6803 1818 1 HarbourFront Avenue Fax: (65) 6803 1717 Level 2 Keppel Bay Tower Singapore 098632 www.keppeldcreit.com

ANNOUNCEMENT

LAUNCH OF EQUITY FUND RAISING TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF

APPROXIMATELY S$473.8 MILLION

1. INTRODUCTION

Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as manager of Keppel DC REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce the proposed equity fund raising comprising an offering of new units in Keppel DC REIT ("Units", and the new Units, the "New Units") to raise gross proceeds of approximately S$473.81 million by way of:

a private placement (the " Private Placement ") of 135,000,000 New Units, at an issue price of between S$1.703 and S$1.744 per New Unit (the " Private Placement Issue Price Range ") to raise gross proceeds of approximately between S$229.9 million and S$235.4 million; and a pro rata and non-renounceable preferential offering (the " Preferential Offering ") of New Units (the " Preferential Offering New Units ") held as at 5.00 p.m. on 24 September 2019 (the " Preferential Offering Books Closure Date ") to Eligible

Unitholders (as defined herein) at an issue price of between S$1.67 and S$1.71 per

1 The actual amount of gross proceeds raised may be more or less than S$473.8 million as the actual amount of the gross proceeds would depend on the final issue price of the Private Placement and Preferential Offering and the Preferential Offering Ratio. The Manager would release an announcement with such details following the book-building process.