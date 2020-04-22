Log in
03:23aEuropean shares gain on hopes of easing in lockdown measures
RE
02:48aKERING : Sales Drop At Gucci But China Improves
DJ
04/21KERING : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
European shares gain on hopes of easing in lockdown measures

04/22/2020 | 03:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European stock markets edged higher on Wednesday as Italy looked set to relax sweeping restrictions to contain the coronavirus, with investors remaining cautious about a swift recovery after more companies issued worrying financial forecasts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.8% at 0702 GMT, after tumbling more than 3% on Tuesday following a historic collapse in oil prices.

Italian shares gained 0.9% as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the country - one of the hardest hit in Europe - could start pulling out of strict stay-at-home orders from May 4.

Despite rebounding this month from March lows, the benchmark STOXX 600 remains about 24% below its February record high and analysts expect a corporate recession to deepen in 2020 as a near halt in business activity bites into company earnings.

Gucci-owner Kering slumped 6.3% a day after saying sales were hit hard early in the coronavirus crisis due to the fashion group's reliance on Chinese customers and that it was premature to say how quickly China sales would rebound.

Roche Holding AG rose 2.1% as the Swiss drugmaker confirmed its 2020 sales and profit outlook amid rising demand for its new COVID-19 tests.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KERING -6.37% 457.3 Real-time Quote.-16.44%
ROCHE HOLDING AG 1.36% 340.45 Delayed Quote.6.91%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.84% 326.96 Delayed Quote.-19.81%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 14 241 M
EBIT 2020 3 901 M
Net income 2020 2 576 M
Debt 2020 2 924 M
Yield 2020 2,11%
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,50x
EV / Sales2021 3,78x
Capitalization 61 134 M
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 548,45  €
Last Close Price 489,00  €
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Group Chief Financial Officer
Baudouin Prot Director
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Director & Group Managing Director
Yseulys Costes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERING-16.44%66 435
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.2.53%86 581
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-0.68%48 319
ROSS STORES, INC.-28.96%32 596
HENNES & MAURITZ-28.89%22 432
ZALANDO SE-7.04%11 826
