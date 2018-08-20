KERING : APPOINTS PATRICK PRUNIAUX AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF ITS SWISS WATCHMAKING MAISONS

Kering has appointed Patrick Pruniaux, current Chief Executive Officer of Ulysse Nardin, as the new CEO of Girard-Perregaux. From today, he will manage the Group's Swiss luxury watchmaking Maisons, within the Watches & Jewelry Activities. Patrick Pruniaux will report, as previously, to Albert Bensoussan, Chief Executive Officer of the Watches & Jewelry Activities of Kering.

Today's luxury watchmaking sector is known for its accelerating product cycles, the increasingly global nature of its customers and the transformation of their expectations, both in terms of e-commerce and digital interactions. Patrick Pruniaux's role will be to devise a coherent strategy for accelerating the development of the two Maisons in international markets, while at the same time maintaining their unique characteristics, their ability to innovate, and the excellence of their know-how.

Patrick Pruniaux has spent more than 20 years in the FMCG and Luxury industries, and in the watchmaking sector in particular. He spent nine years at TAG Heuer and several years at Apple, where he worked on the launch of the Apple watch before becoming MD of Apple in the UK and Ireland.

Albert Bensoussan, Chief Executive Officer of the Watches & Jewelry Activities of Kering, said: 'I am delighted to give Patrick Pruniaux the mission of increasing the awareness and accelerating the growth of the Kering Group's two iconic Swiss watchmaking Maisons. The dynamism he has shown over the past year as head of Ulysse Nardin convinced me that he was the best person to develop these two brands, and to capitalize on their respective identities, heritages and technological know-how.'

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Maisons in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Maisons to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: 'Empowering Imagination.' In 2017, Kering had nearly 29,000 employees and restated revenue of €10.816 billion.

