Kering : Contests EUR1.4 Billion Italy Tax Charge

By Anthony Shevlin



Kering (KER.FR) said Friday that Italian tax authorities allege that the company's Luxury Goods International subsidiary conducted business activities in Italy that should have resulted in payment of Italian corporate taxes, which Kering contests.

The luxury-goods company said the estimated claimable amount is around 1.4 billion euros ($1.59 billion) and corresponds to the years 2011 through 2017.

Kering said it "does not have the necessary information to record a specific accounting provision based on a reliable estimate of the tax exposure."

The company said it has implemented a strict monitoring of its tax risks and has adopted a prudent approach in the appreciation of its tax exposure.

