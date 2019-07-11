Kering : Document - H1 2018 restated IFRS 16 financial information (En anglais uniquement)

AVAILABILITY OF H1 2018 RESTATED IFRS 16 FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Following the initial application of IFRS 16 in the 2019 interim financial statements and for a better understanding of the published information, we hereby disclose the H1 2018 restated comparative information inclusive of IFRS 16 impact.

Indeed, the Group has chosen to apply the modified retrospective approach according to which the comparative information shall not be restated. This means that the 2019 Income Statement will be impacted compared to prior periods: a linear amortization expense on the right-of-use asset and an interest expense on the lease liability will replace the straight-line expense previously recognized according to the IAS 17 standard.

H1 2018 restated figures (IFRS 16) will apply to all commenced rental contracts as of January 1, 2018 using the modified retrospective approach and accounting principles adopted by the Group for the initial application of IFRS 16, discounted at January 1, 2019 rates, which is the official transition date. In accordance with the accounting principles applied by the Group from January 1, 2019, are excluded the full variable leases, short- term contracts (lease term of 12 months or less, including long-term contracts expired as of December 31, 2019), as well as low-value assets rental contracts.

To ensure a smoother transition from IAS 17 to IFRS 16 and for comparison purposes, the Group will disclose in its 2019 interim financial statements a reconciliation between the published 2019 data (applying IFRS 16) and the following restated 2019 non-IFRS financial indicators (under IAS 17):

Adjusted recurring operating income (IAS 17);

Adjusted EBITDA (IAS 17);

Adjusted Free cash flow from operations (IAS 17);

Adjusted available cash flow (IAS 17).

These non-IFRS financial indicators have been described in the 2018 Activity Report and include the accounting of leases performed according to the principles of IAS 17 and not IFRS 16.

In addition, we confirm the median estimated impact on lease liabilities of around 3,700 million euros published in the 2018 consolidated financial statements.

The accounting principles as well as the transitional provisions and simplification measures applied by the Group for the first application of IFRS 16 will be detailed in the 2019 interim financial statements that will be published on July 25, 2019.