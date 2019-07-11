Kering : Document - H1 2018 restated IFRS 16 financial information (En anglais uniquement)
07/11/2019 | 02:15pm EDT
AVAILABILITY OF H1 2018 RESTATED IFRS 16 FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Following the initial application of IFRS 16 in the 2019 interim financial statements and for a better understanding of the published information, we hereby disclose the H1 2018 restated comparative information inclusive of IFRS 16 impact.
Indeed, the Group has chosen to apply the modified retrospective approach according to which the comparative information shall not be restated. This means that the 2019 Income Statement will be impacted compared to prior periods: a linear amortization expense on the right-of-use asset and an interest expense on the lease liability will replace the straight-line expense previously recognized according to the IAS 17 standard.
H1 2018 restated figures (IFRS 16) will apply to all commenced rental contracts as of January 1, 2018 using the modified retrospective approach and accounting principles adopted by the Group for the initial application of IFRS 16, discounted at January 1, 2019 rates, which is the official transition date. In accordance with the accounting principles applied by the Group from January 1, 2019, are excluded the full variable leases, short- term contracts (lease term of 12 months or less, including long-term contracts expired as of December 31, 2019), as well as low-value assets rental contracts.
To ensure a smoother transition from IAS 17 to IFRS 16 and for comparison purposes, the Group will disclose in its 2019 interim financial statements a reconciliation between the published 2019 data (applying IFRS 16) and the following restated 2019 non-IFRS financial indicators (under IAS 17):
Adjusted recurring operating income (IAS 17);
Adjusted EBITDA (IAS 17);
Adjusted Free cash flow from operations (IAS 17);
Adjusted available cash flow (IAS 17).
These non-IFRS financial indicators have been described in the 2018 Activity Report and include the accounting of leases performed according to the principles of IAS 17 and not IFRS 16.
In addition, we confirm the median estimated impact on lease liabilities of around 3,700 million euros published in the 2018 consolidated financial statements.
The accounting principles as well as the transitional provisions and simplification measures applied by the Group for the first application of IFRS 16 will be detailed in the 2019 interim financial statements that will be published on July 25, 2019.
Condensed consolidated income statement
First-half
First-half
(in € millions)
2018
2018
Restated IFRS16
Reported
Revenue
6,431.9
6,431.9
Recurring operating income
1,797.7
1,771.9
as a % of revenue
27.9%
27.5%
EBITDA
2,348.5
2,021.6
as a % of revenue
36.5%
31.4%
Other non-recurring operating income and expenses
(39.6)
(39.6)
Finance costs, net
(142.6)
(97.1)
Corporate income tax
(380.4)
(385.0)
Share in earnings (losses) of equity-accounted companies
(3.0)
(3.0)
Net income from continuing operations
1,232.1
1,247.2
o/w attributable to owners of the parent
1,214.2
1,228.9
o/w attributable to non-controlling interests
17.9
18.3
Net income from discontinued operations
1,148.2
1,148.2
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
2,344.9
2,359.6
Net income from continuing operations (excluding non-recurring
1,247.5
1,262.2
items) attributable to owners of the parent
Adjusted recurring operating income and EBITDA - IFRS 16 bridge
First-half
First-half
(in € millions)
2018
2018
Restated IFRS16
Reported
Recurring operating income
1,797.7
1,771.9
as a % of revenue
27.9%
27.5%
IFRS 16 treatment on rent fixed part
(326.9)
n.a.
Amortization of IFRS 16 right-of-use
301.0
n.a.
Adjusted recurring operating income (IAS 17)
1,771.9
1,771.9
as a % of revenue
27.5%
27.5%
EBITDA
2,348.5
2,021.6
as a % of revenue
36.5%
31.4%
IFRS 16 treatment on rent fixed part
(326.9)
n.a.
Adjusted EBITDA (IAS 17)
2,021.6
2,021.6
as a % of revenue
31.4%
31.4%
Recurring operating income
First-half
First-half
(in € millions)
2018
2018
Restated IFRS16
Reported
Total Houses
1,910.0
1,886.0
Corporate and other
(112.3)
(114.1)
Recurring operating income
1,797.7
1,771.9
Total Houses
(306.3)
n.a.
Corporate and other
(20.6)
n.a.
IFRS 16 treatment on rent fixed part
(326.9)
n.a.
Total Houses
282.3
n.a.
Corporate and other
18.7
n.a.
Amortization of IFRS 16 right-of-use
301.0
n.a.
Total Houses
1,886.0
1,886.0
Corporate and other
(114.1)
(114.1)
Adjusted recurring operating income (IAS 17)
1,771.9
1,771.9
EBITDA
First-half
First-half
(in € millions)
2018
2018
Restated IFRS16
Reported
Recurring operating income
1,797.7
1,771.9
Net recurring charges to depreciation, amortization and provisions
550.7
249.7
on non-current operating assets
o/w amortization of IFRS 16 right-of-use
301.0
n.a.
EBITDA
2,348.5
2,021.6
EBITDA
First-half
First-half
(in € millions)
2018
2018
Restated IFRS16
Reported
Total Houses
2,401.6
2,095.3
Corporate and other
(53.1)
(73.7)
EBITDA
2,348.5
2,021.6
Total Houses
(306.3)
n.a.
Corporate and other
(20.6)
n.a.
IFRS 16 treatment on rent fixed part
(326.9)
n.a.
Total Houses
2,095.3
2,095.3
Corporate and other
(73.7)
(73.7)
Adjusted EBITDA (IAS 17)
2,021.6
2,021.6
Finance costs (net)
First-half
First-half
(in € millions)
2018
2018
Restated IFRS16
Reported
Cost of net debt
43.4
43.4
Other financial income and expenses
52.7
53.7
Finance costs (net, excluding lease contracts)
96.1
97.1
Interest expense on lease contracts
46.5
n.a.
Finance costs, net
142.6
97.1
Operating performance
Luxury Houses
First-half
First-half
(in € millions)
2018
2018
Restated IFRS16
Reported
Revenue
6,208.7
6,208.7
Recurring operating income
1,910.0
1,886.0
as a % of revenue
30.8%
30.4%
EBITDA
2,401.6
2,095.3
as a % of revenue
38.7%
33.7%
Gross operating investments
221.9
221.9
Average FTE headcount
25,811
25,811
Recurring operating income
1,910.0
1,886.0
as a % of revenue
30.8%
30.4%
IFRS 16 treatment on rent fixed part
(306.3)
n.a.
Amortization of IFRS 16 right-of-use
282.3
n.a.
Adjusted recurring operating income (IAS 17)
1,886.0
1,886.0
as a % of revenue
30.4%
30.4%
Gucci
First-half
First-half
(in € millions)
2018
2018
Restated IFRS16
Reported
Revenue
3,852.8
3,852.8
Recurring operating income
1,480.7
1,470.5
as a % of revenue
38.4%
38.2%
EBITDA
1,741.7
1,601.8
as a % of revenue
45.2%
41.6%
Gross operating investments
114.4
114.4
Average FTE headcount
13,771
13,771
Recurring operating income
1,480.7
1,470.5
as a % of revenue
38.4%
38.2%
IFRS 16 treatment on rent fixed part
(139.9)
n.a.
Amortization of IFRS 16 right-of-use
129.7
n.a.
Adjusted recurring operating income (IAS 17)
1,470.5
1,470.5
as a % of revenue
38.2%
38.2%
Yves Saint Laurent
First-half
First-half
(in € millions)
2018
2018
Restated IFRS16
Reported
Revenue
808.2
808.2
Recurring operating income
202.5
198.0
as a % of revenue
25.1%
24.5%
EBITDA
268.7
218.0
as a % of revenue
33.2%
27.0%
Gross operating investments
32.7
32.7
Average FTE headcount
2,975
2,975
Recurring operating income
202.5
198.0
as a % of revenue
25.1%
24.5%
IFRS 16 treatment on rent fixed part
(50.7)
n.a.
Amortization of IFRS 16 right-of-use
46.2
n.a.
Adjusted recurring operating income (IAS 17)
198.0
198.0
as a % of revenue
24.5%
24.5%
