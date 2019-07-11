Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Kering    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Kering : Document - H1 2018 restated IFRS 16 financial information (En anglais uniquement)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

AVAILABILITY OF H1 2018 RESTATED IFRS 16 FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Following the initial application of IFRS 16 in the 2019 interim financial statements and for a better understanding of the published information, we hereby disclose the H1 2018 restated comparative information inclusive of IFRS 16 impact.

Indeed, the Group has chosen to apply the modified retrospective approach according to which the comparative information shall not be restated. This means that the 2019 Income Statement will be impacted compared to prior periods: a linear amortization expense on the right-of-use asset and an interest expense on the lease liability will replace the straight-line expense previously recognized according to the IAS 17 standard.

H1 2018 restated figures (IFRS 16) will apply to all commenced rental contracts as of January 1, 2018 using the modified retrospective approach and accounting principles adopted by the Group for the initial application of IFRS 16, discounted at January 1, 2019 rates, which is the official transition date. In accordance with the accounting principles applied by the Group from January 1, 2019, are excluded the full variable leases, short- term contracts (lease term of 12 months or less, including long-term contracts expired as of December 31, 2019), as well as low-value assets rental contracts.

To ensure a smoother transition from IAS 17 to IFRS 16 and for comparison purposes, the Group will disclose in its 2019 interim financial statements a reconciliation between the published 2019 data (applying IFRS 16) and the following restated 2019 non-IFRS financial indicators (under IAS 17):

  • Adjusted recurring operating income (IAS 17);
  • Adjusted EBITDA (IAS 17);
  • Adjusted Free cash flow from operations (IAS 17);
  • Adjusted available cash flow (IAS 17).

These non-IFRS financial indicators have been described in the 2018 Activity Report and include the accounting of leases performed according to the principles of IAS 17 and not IFRS 16.

In addition, we confirm the median estimated impact on lease liabilities of around 3,700 million euros published in the 2018 consolidated financial statements.

The accounting principles as well as the transitional provisions and simplification measures applied by the Group for the first application of IFRS 16 will be detailed in the 2019 interim financial statements that will be published on July 25, 2019.

Condensed consolidated income statement

First-half

First-half

(in € millions)

2018

2018

Restated IFRS16

Reported

Revenue

6,431.9

6,431.9

Recurring operating income

1,797.7

1,771.9

as a % of revenue

27.9%

27.5%

EBITDA

2,348.5

2,021.6

as a % of revenue

36.5%

31.4%

Other non-recurring operating income and expenses

(39.6)

(39.6)

Finance costs, net

(142.6)

(97.1)

Corporate income tax

(380.4)

(385.0)

Share in earnings (losses) of equity-accounted companies

(3.0)

(3.0)

Net income from continuing operations

1,232.1

1,247.2

o/w attributable to owners of the parent

1,214.2

1,228.9

o/w attributable to non-controlling interests

17.9

18.3

Net income from discontinued operations

1,148.2

1,148.2

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

2,344.9

2,359.6

Net income from continuing operations (excluding non-recurring

1,247.5

1,262.2

items) attributable to owners of the parent

Adjusted recurring operating income and EBITDA - IFRS 16 bridge

First-half

First-half

(in € millions)

2018

2018

Restated IFRS16

Reported

Recurring operating income

1,797.7

1,771.9

as a % of revenue

27.9%

27.5%

IFRS 16 treatment on rent fixed part

(326.9)

n.a.

Amortization of IFRS 16 right-of-use

301.0

n.a.

Adjusted recurring operating income (IAS 17)

1,771.9

1,771.9

as a % of revenue

27.5%

27.5%

EBITDA

2,348.5

2,021.6

as a % of revenue

36.5%

31.4%

IFRS 16 treatment on rent fixed part

(326.9)

n.a.

Adjusted EBITDA (IAS 17)

2,021.6

2,021.6

as a % of revenue

31.4%

31.4%

Recurring operating income

First-half

First-half

(in € millions)

2018

2018

Restated IFRS16

Reported

Total Houses

1,910.0

1,886.0

Corporate and other

(112.3)

(114.1)

Recurring operating income

1,797.7

1,771.9

Total Houses

(306.3)

n.a.

Corporate and other

(20.6)

n.a.

IFRS 16 treatment on rent fixed part

(326.9)

n.a.

Total Houses

282.3

n.a.

Corporate and other

18.7

n.a.

Amortization of IFRS 16 right-of-use

301.0

n.a.

Total Houses

1,886.0

1,886.0

Corporate and other

(114.1)

(114.1)

Adjusted recurring operating income (IAS 17)

1,771.9

1,771.9

EBITDA

First-half

First-half

(in € millions)

2018

2018

Restated IFRS16

Reported

Recurring operating income

1,797.7

1,771.9

Net recurring charges to depreciation, amortization and provisions

550.7

249.7

on non-current operating assets

o/w amortization of IFRS 16 right-of-use

301.0

n.a.

EBITDA

2,348.5

2,021.6

EBITDA

First-half

First-half

(in € millions)

2018

2018

Restated IFRS16

Reported

Total Houses

2,401.6

2,095.3

Corporate and other

(53.1)

(73.7)

EBITDA

2,348.5

2,021.6

Total Houses

(306.3)

n.a.

Corporate and other

(20.6)

n.a.

IFRS 16 treatment on rent fixed part

(326.9)

n.a.

Total Houses

2,095.3

2,095.3

Corporate and other

(73.7)

(73.7)

Adjusted EBITDA (IAS 17)

2,021.6

2,021.6

Finance costs (net)

First-half

First-half

(in € millions)

2018

2018

Restated IFRS16

Reported

Cost of net debt

43.4

43.4

Other financial income and expenses

52.7

53.7

Finance costs (net, excluding lease contracts)

96.1

97.1

Interest expense on lease contracts

46.5

n.a.

Finance costs, net

142.6

97.1

Operating performance

Luxury Houses

First-half

First-half

(in € millions)

2018

2018

Restated IFRS16

Reported

Revenue

6,208.7

6,208.7

Recurring operating income

1,910.0

1,886.0

as a % of revenue

30.8%

30.4%

EBITDA

2,401.6

2,095.3

as a % of revenue

38.7%

33.7%

Gross operating investments

221.9

221.9

Average FTE headcount

25,811

25,811

Recurring operating income

1,910.0

1,886.0

as a % of revenue

30.8%

30.4%

IFRS 16 treatment on rent fixed part

(306.3)

n.a.

Amortization of IFRS 16 right-of-use

282.3

n.a.

Adjusted recurring operating income (IAS 17)

1,886.0

1,886.0

as a % of revenue

30.4%

30.4%

Gucci

First-half

First-half

(in € millions)

2018

2018

Restated IFRS16

Reported

Revenue

3,852.8

3,852.8

Recurring operating income

1,480.7

1,470.5

as a % of revenue

38.4%

38.2%

EBITDA

1,741.7

1,601.8

as a % of revenue

45.2%

41.6%

Gross operating investments

114.4

114.4

Average FTE headcount

13,771

13,771

Recurring operating income

1,480.7

1,470.5

as a % of revenue

38.4%

38.2%

IFRS 16 treatment on rent fixed part

(139.9)

n.a.

Amortization of IFRS 16 right-of-use

129.7

n.a.

Adjusted recurring operating income (IAS 17)

1,470.5

1,470.5

as a % of revenue

38.2%

38.2%

Yves Saint Laurent

First-half

First-half

(in € millions)

2018

2018

Restated IFRS16

Reported

Revenue

808.2

808.2

Recurring operating income

202.5

198.0

as a % of revenue

25.1%

24.5%

EBITDA

268.7

218.0

as a % of revenue

33.2%

27.0%

Gross operating investments

32.7

32.7

Average FTE headcount

2,975

2,975

Recurring operating income

202.5

198.0

as a % of revenue

25.1%

24.5%

IFRS 16 treatment on rent fixed part

(50.7)

n.a.

Amortization of IFRS 16 right-of-use

46.2

n.a.

Adjusted recurring operating income (IAS 17)

198.0

198.0

as a % of revenue

24.5%

24.5%

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Kering SA published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 18:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KERING
02:15pKERING : Press release - Availability of H1 2018 restated IFRS 16 financial info..
PU
02:15pKERING : Document - H1 2018 restated IFRS 16 financial information
PU
02:15pKERING : Document - H1 2018 restated IFRS 16 financial information (En anglais u..
PU
07/08KERING : The 4th Prix de la Photo Madame Figaro Arles, supported by Women In Mot..
PU
07/08KERING : Disclosure of transactions in own shares from July 1 to 5, 2019
PU
07/05BOXING WITH GIANTS : Italy's packing robots are not just cardboard cutouts
RE
07/05LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Leather Goods Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants-..
AQ
07/05KERING : Susan Meiselas, laureate of the first Women In Motion Award for photogr..
PU
07/02Kering crown jewel Gucci banks on high-end gems for growth
RE
07/02KERING : Taiwanese businesswoman featured on Prestige magazine cover
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 15 792 M
EBIT 2019 4 681 M
Net income 2019 3 053 M
Debt 2019 1 277 M
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 21,8x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,19x
EV / Sales2020 3,77x
Capitalization 64 856 M
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 558  €
Last Close Price 517  €
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Group Chief Financial Officer
Baudouin Prot Director
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Director & Group Managing Director
Yseulys Costes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERING25.56%72 970
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL20.00%93 958
FAST RETAILING CO LTD23.62%62 937
ROSS STORES22.57%37 421
HENNES & MAURITZ34.90%29 878
ZALANDO83.29%11 456
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About