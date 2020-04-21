Kering : Gucci Parent Kering Cuts Dividend, Sees Recovery in China After Tough 1Q

By Pietro Lombardi



Gucci parent Kering said Tuesday that it cut its dividend after the coronavirus pandemic hit its business hard in the first quarter, but that it has seen signs of recovery in China for its key Gucci brand since the stores started reopening in early March.

The improvement in China echoes trends seen at other luxury goods companies. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, the world's biggest luxury-goods company controlling brands like Louis Vuitton, Bulgari and Christian Dior, and L'Oreal SA, the world's biggest cosmetics company by sales, said last week that the Chinese market for luxury goods was rebounding since the lockdown in the country ended. Chinese shoppers are a key clientele for the luxury industry, both at home and when they travel abroad.

Kering, which also owns Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and other brands, said that revenue for the quarter fell 15% on the year to 3.20 billion euros ($3.48 billion).

Organically, revenue shrank 16%, the French luxury-goods group said.

The company had previously warned that first-quarter revenue was expected to fall between 13% and 14%.

"The Covid-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on our operations in the first quarter," Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault said.

"After a very promising start to the year for all our Houses, the rapid spread of Covid-19 affected our performance in our main markets."

The performance deteriorated over the quarter. After a really strong January and a month of February hit by store closures in the Asian-Pacific region, the company faced "a sharply deteriorating situation in March," as the virus spread.

Sales fell 22% at Italian fashion house Gucci, a closely-watched brand for the French group.

At Gucci "activity levels were hit hard from February onwards due to the House's strong positions in Asia-Pacific and among Chinese tourists worldwide," it said.

"Trends in Mainland China are gradually improving since stores began reopening in early March."

The company will propose at the shareholders' meeting on June 16 a dividend of EUR8 a share, a 30% cut compared with the dividend proposed initially. It also approved cuts to compensation of top executives and board members, including a 25% cut to the CEO's fixed remuneration and the elimination of variable compensation for the CEO and his deputy for this year. Directors' fees were cut by 30%.

