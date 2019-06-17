Log in
Kering : Luxury goods group Kering names Bartolomeo Rongone as Bottega Veneta CEO

06/17/2019
PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering appointed Bartolomeo Rongone as Chief Executive of its fashion label Bottega Veneta, to replace Claus-Dietrich Lahrs who is leaving the company.

Rongone will take up his new job on Sept. 1 and will be part of Kering's executive committee. Rongone will report directly to Francois-Henri Pinault, Kering's chairman and CEO.

Kering said Lahrs had decided to take "a personal decision to leave to get closer to his family and to take on a new entrepreneurial challenge" after three years at the helm of the fashion house.

Rongone, 48, joined Fendi in 2001 before moving to Kering in 2012 as chief operating officer of Yves Saint Laurent.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

