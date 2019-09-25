Kering : Luxury group Kering launches bonds that can be changed for Puma shares
09/25/2019 | 02:37am EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury goods group Kering said it was launching an offer of bonds that could be exchanged for shares in Puma, in which Kering already holds a 15.7% equity stake, to the tune of 500 million euros ($549.8 million).
Kering added in a statement on Wednesday that the initial exchange price would represent an exchange premium of 30%-35% over a reference share price for Puma.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)