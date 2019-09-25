Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Kering    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Kering : Luxury group Kering launches bonds that can be changed for Puma shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 02:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Customer visits store of Puma sportswear company at Tbilisi Mall in Tbilisi

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury goods group Kering said it was launching an offer of bonds that could be exchanged for shares in Puma, in which Kering already holds a 15.7% equity stake, to the tune of 500 million euros ($549.8 million).

Kering added in a statement on Wednesday that the initial exchange price would represent an exchange premium of 30%-35% over a reference share price for Puma.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KERING -0.03% 457.7 Real-time Quote.11.35%
PUMA 1.16% 69.75 Delayed Quote.63.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KERING
03:03aKERING : Press-release – Kering launches an offering of bonds exchangeable..
PU
02:37aKERING : Luxury group Kering launches bonds that can be changed for Puma shares
RE
09/24GRAPHIC : Asia seeks ways to cope with trade war's hit to China demand
RE
09/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Samsung, Apple, AB InBev, Google, Facebook
09/24KERING : to Offset All Carbon Emissions
DJ
09/20Fund managers gird for long trade war after FedEx slide
RE
09/15KERING : Gucci's Social-Media Status Fell, and Its North American Sales Dropped
DJ
09/11Europe orders urgent Airbus helicopter checks after Norway crash
RE
09/10KERING : to provide 14 weeks of paid baby leave to all parents of a new child
PU
09/06Alibaba dials up luxury push with $2 billion buy of Netease e-commerce arm
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 15 706 M
EBIT 2019 4 673 M
Net income 2019 2 478 M
Debt 2019 2 165 M
Yield 2019 2,53%
P/E ratio 2019 23,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,79x
EV / Sales2020 3,41x
Capitalization 57 296 M
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 563,06  €
Last Close Price 458,30  €
Spread / Highest target 52,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Director & Group Managing Director
Jean-Marc Duplaix Group Chief Financial Officer
Baudouin Prot Director
Yseulys Costes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERING11.35%63 039
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.24.56%94 568
FAST RETAILING CO LTD20.11%62 429
ROSS STORES0.00%38 716
HENNES & MAURITZ49.99%31 747
BURBERRY GROUP PLC22.10%11 126
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group