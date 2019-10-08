Log in
Kering

KERING

(KER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Kering : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond

10/08/2019 | 01:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Customer visits store of Puma sportswear company at Tbilisi Mall in Tbilisi

(This September 25 story has been refiled to correct name of club to Manchester City, not Manchester United, in paragraph 5)

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering moved to reduce its remaining stake in Puma on Wednesday by issuing bonds that can be exchanged for shares in the German sportswear brand.

Kering, which owns fashion brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, still has a 15.7% stake after spinning off 70% of Puma to its shareholders last year.

These investors include Artemis, the holding company for the Pinault family that founded and controls Kering, and which is now Puma's leading investor with a stake of just under 29%.

In recent years Kering has increasingly focused on its high-margin luxury businesses, but even within this portfolio it has disposed of smaller brands like Christopher Kane.

Kering's 500 million euro ($550 million) bond issue, which is due in 2022, will be equivalent to 3.5% to 3.7% of the share capital of Puma, which has been performing strongly, thanks in part to sports partnerships including with English soccer club Manchester City, and celebrity marketing deals..

Puma raised its sales and profit forecasts in July, and its shares have been on a roll, reaching record highs in early September. Puma shares were down 2.6% on Wednesday in early trading, while Kering's fell 0.7%.

Kering said in its statement that the initial exchange price set for the bonds would represent an exchange premium of 30%-35% over a reference share price for Puma.

Executives at the French luxury group had said in July that Kering was looking at "alternatives" for its Puma stake given how the shares had rallied, but added that the company did not intend to dispose of all of it.

(Paris Newsroom; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KERING 0.77% 445.3 Real-time Quote.8.19%
PUMA 1.15% 70.35 Delayed Quote.64.75%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 15 716 M
EBIT 2019 4 676 M
Net income 2019 2 444 M
Debt 2019 3 059 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 22,2x
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,74x
EV / Sales2020 3,34x
Capitalization 55 670 M
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 559,47  €
Last Close Price 445,30  €
Spread / Highest target 57,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Group Chief Financial Officer
Baudouin Prot Director
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Director & Group Managing Director
Yseulys Costes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERING8.19%63 736
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.25.86%96 423
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.11.74%60 624
ROSS STORES29.98%39 736
HENNES & MAURITZ52.91%32 143
ZALANDO84.85%11 353
