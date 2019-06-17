Kering : Names Bartolomeo Rongone as New CEO of Bottega Veneta

By Cristina Roca



Kering (KER.FR) said Monday that Claus-Dietrich Lahrs is stepping down as chief executive of its Bottega Veneta brand, and named Bartolomeo Rongone as his successor.

The French luxury-goods group said Mr. Rongone will take up the post effective Sept. 1, and that he will be a member of Kering's executive board.

Mr. Rongone was previously chief operating officer of Yves Saint Laurent, another label owned by the group.

Kering said that Mr. Lahrs is leaving for personal reasons and will embark on a "new entrepreneurial challenge."

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca